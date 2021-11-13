"Durant is almost a divinity, floating above mortals" - Zach Lowe talks about Kevin Durant's incredible shooting numbers early in the 2021-22 NBA season

Kevin Durant has had a great season thus far, leading the Brooklyn Nets to an 8-4 record that places them in third position in the NBA Eastern Conference. He was instrumental in the Nets' five-game consecutive winning run. They beat the Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons (twice), Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. Durant has been a joy to watch on the court as he continues to dominate and prove his claim for a future Hall of Fame induction.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Kevin Durant scored 30 points on 11-12 FG tonight.



The Nets' small forward has two NBA championship rings to his name and is looking to add a third to his collection by the end of the season. Durant started the season on a high, recording 32 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the opening night of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Although the Nets lost to the Bucks by a 23-point differential, Kevin Durant was a wonder on the court. He netted 13-of-25 shots from the field, maintaining a field goal accuracy of 52.0% while posting three-point and free throw percentages of 42.9% and 50.0% respectively.

Zach Lowe shares his admiration for Kevin Durant's shooting ability

ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe made an article publication, singing Kevin Durant's praises on his shooting prowess. In his weekly piece of 10 things he likes and dislikes, Lowe shared his likeness for KD's ecstatic shooting numbers, stating with great delight that Durant is back.

Chris Milholen @CMilholenSB Kevin Durant leads the league in points per game (29.5 points) and is currently 47-of-74 from the midrange — also leads the NBA.



Over his last five games, he’s averaging 32.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 34.7 minutes.



Kevin Durant is the highest-scoring player in the NBA in the early stages of the season, recording 29.5 points. Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant are placed second, third, fourth and fifth position in the league. He also leads the league in field goals, netting 11.2-of-19.1 attempts from the field per game, posting a 58.5% field goal accuracy.

Responding to KD's stellar numbers, Lowe was quoted associating the Slim Reaper with being divine.

"Durant is almost a divinity -- floating above mortals"

Kevin Durant and the Nets will be on the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nets will be looking to win their fifth game on the road and KD will hope to post his fourth consecutive 30+ points in a game.

