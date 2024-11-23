"Durant would get CRACKED by any linebacker" - NBA fans react to Kevin Durant’s failed attempt against NFL offensive lineman in resurfaced video

Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant might be a generational scorer and future Hall of Famer, however, that doesn't necessarily translate to NFL football skills. 11 years ago, Durant put his football skills to the test against former NFL and Canadian Football League (CFL) lineman Devin Tyler. The video resurfaced after it was posted by Dov Kleiman on X on Saturday.

The two lined up opposite one another, mimicking the position players would be in during an NFL game. When they went, Durant tried to maneuver his way around the defender, attempting jukes, spin moves, and fakes, but it was no use. Tyler stopped Durant at every turn before sending the NBA star to the ground after he failed to shake the defender.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The video might be an old one, but once it resurfaced, fans were quick to weigh in on the situation:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Kevin Durant would get CRACKED by any Linebacker in the league," one fan said.

"NBA player isn't conditioned to use hands/arm length advantage," another fan said.

"When they say NBA players can play i’m pretty sure kd isn’t the example they’re talking about," one fan said.

Others pointed out that, given his height, Durant might not be the ideal NBA player to make the transition to the NFL:

"At damn near 7’ foot KD height & football don’t mix he’d f*ck around & get broke it half, but if he did he would have to be a receiver so he’d be up against mostly CB’s not O lineman. Maybe a safety or LB but I doubt he’s going across the middle," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"KD is a bad example. Anthony Edwards could be an absolute beast!" one fan said.

Tyler landed with the Arizona Cardinals as a member of the team's practice squad in 2010 before then joining the Baltimore Ravens. Then, from 2011 to 2015, he played CFL football for the Edmonton Eskimos, Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

"I can be a wideout at least" - Looking back at the time Kevin Durant said he could play football

Throughout his NBA career, Kevin Durant has been open about how big of an NFL football fan he is. During an appearance on the "Out of Office" podcast back in 2021, Durant said that he could have played football, saying that there are tall players who play wideout (wide receiver).

"I could play football. I can be a wideout at least. There's wideouts that's 6-feet, 170 [pounds] ... all go routes."

Expand Tweet

During the same show, Kevin Durant also notably said that he believes he could have excelled in any sport that he started as early as he did basketball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback