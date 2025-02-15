Dwayne Wade and wife Gabrielle Union-Wade flattered by daughter Kaavia Wade's heartfelt Valentine's Day gesture

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union-Wade were delighted by their daughter Kaavia's heartfelt gesture on Valentine's Day.

Gabrielle shared a video on Instagram of her and Kaavia spending the day together, engaging in various activities, including painting. Gabrielle asked Kaavia to explain her artwork, which Kaavia sweetly described as representing everything caring and special:

"Oh, Kaav tell us about your art," the model asked.

Kaavia, who had painted a red heart in a black canvas, lovingly shared the significance of her painting:

"This brings everything to your heart, everything which is caring, (and) special for you," she explained.

Her heartfelt words deeply moved her parents. Gabrielle shared the clip on Instagram, accompanied by a brief but touching message:

"The best Valentines Day yet! Mommy and @kaaviajames Valentines Day planned by @dwyanewade ❤️❤️❤️ #happyvalentinesday," she captioned the Valentine's Day post.

Dwyane Wade also showed love for his daughter, reacting to the clip in the comments section:

"❤️❤️," the former Finals MVP commented.

Dwyane Wade reacts to his daughter's Valentine's Day gesture with love

Gabrielle Union also shared a video showcasing her painting, which featured a heart in different shades of colors, aptly titled "all the colors of love." The clip also captured Kaavia opening a bracelet box gifted by her dad. The video concluded with a heartwarming scene of the mother-daughter duo enjoying a small tea party in Kaavia's real-life dollhouse, where Kaavia expressed her love and joy for the entire setting.

Gabrielle Union shares a lovely montage of her husband for Valentine's Day

The world celebrated love on Friday, and NBA stars were no exception. Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade was among them, as his wife, Gabrielle Union, shared a heartfelt montage of her husband on Instagram.

Union posted a compilation of their pictures together, expressing her love for Wade with a short but sweet message:

"Love is eternal and today i hope you feel extra spicy crispy loooooooooove @dwyanewade," she wrote.

Dwyane Wade commented on his wife's post by expressing love in return:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," he commented with multiple heart emojis.

Dwyane Wade responds to his wife's Valentine's Day post with love

Gabrielle posted the montage with a short audio clip on Instagram with the words "she loves taking photographs" echoing in the background. The couple first met in 2009, made their relationship public in 2010, got engaged in 2013, and married a year later.

