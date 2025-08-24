  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Dwight Howard 'cheesing hard' over ex-wife Amber Rose bragging about 'princess life with a few ghetto moments' months after divorce

Dwight Howard 'cheesing hard' over ex-wife Amber Rose bragging about 'princess life with a few ghetto moments' months after divorce

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 24, 2025 14:51 GMT
Dwight Howard
Dwight Howard 'cheesing hard' over ex-wife Amber Rose bragging about 'princess life with a few ghetto moments' months after divorce (image credit: IMAGN)

NBA legend Dwight Howard and his ex-wife, Amber Rose, appears to have reconciled months after their reported divorce. The center was among those who dropped a comment on Rose's Instagram post, where she bragged about her "princess life with a few ghetto moments."

Ad
"I really live a Princess life but mine got a few lil ghetto moments in there that makes the story better 💋," Rose wrote on Saturday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Howard said he was "cheesing" over her clip.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"😍😍😍 cheesing hard 😁🤣," Howard wrote.

Rose acknowledged Howard's comment and responded with multiple emojis.

"@dwighthoward 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋," Rose commented.
Dwight Howard and Amber Rose share a flirtatious exchange (Source: IG/amylucianworld)
Dwight Howard and Amber Rose share a flirtatious exchange (Source: IG/amylucianworld)

Their exchange left fans puzzled, as Rose reportedly filed for divorce in July. Many questioned the status of the their relationship.

Ad
"I thought you two broke up 😂😂," a fan wrote.
"@amylucianiworld That's right sister confuse the enemy 🙌🏾💕💕💕✝️," another fan said.
Fans comment on Howard and Rose&#039;s recent interaction
Fans comment on Howard and Rose's recent interaction

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Rose filed for divorce six months after marrying Howard. The report also mentioned that Rose requested the split at a Georgia courthouse.

Ad
"The marriage is irretrievably broken, there are no prospects for reconciliation," Rose wrote in July.

However, their recent online interaction suggests the pair may have reconciled. The rapper also shared a photo of herself wearing her wedding ring on her Instagram story.

Amber Rose shares a story wearing her wedding ring (Source: amylucianworld/IG)
Amber Rose shares a story wearing her wedding ring (Source: amylucianworld/IG)

Amber Rose once passionately defended Dwight Howard over absent fatherhood accusations

Although reports of their alleged divorce made headlines in recent months, Amber Rose and Dwight Howard have always been supportive of each other. The artist, who goes by Amy Luciani, defended Howard after he faced accusations of being an absent father.

Ad

Rose responded to the accusers in April with a fiery response.

"You mean these kids that just went to Thailand with us in January?" Rose wrote on Instagram. "Or the kids that live with him full custody, whom he gets up EVERY DAY 6 am and drops off to High school, then 8 am elementary school drop off? Or the kids on stage having fun that we flew to Cali for Dancing With The Stars ?"

Her response showed the deep love and support she has for Howard, while also emphasizing his role as a present and involved father.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications