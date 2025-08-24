Dwight Howard 'cheesing hard' over ex-wife Amber Rose bragging about 'princess life with a few ghetto moments' months after divorce

NBA legend Dwight Howard and his ex-wife, Amber Rose, appears to have reconciled months after their reported divorce. The center was among those who dropped a comment on Rose's Instagram post, where she bragged about her &quot;princess life with a few ghetto moments.&quot;&quot;I really live a Princess life but mine got a few lil ghetto moments in there that makes the story better 💋,&quot; Rose wrote on Saturday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHoward said he was &quot;cheesing&quot; over her clip.&quot;😍😍😍 cheesing hard 😁🤣,&quot; Howard wrote.Rose acknowledged Howard's comment and responded with multiple emojis.&quot;@dwighthoward 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋,&quot; Rose commented.Dwight Howard and Amber Rose share a flirtatious exchange (Source: IG/amylucianworld)Their exchange left fans puzzled, as Rose reportedly filed for divorce in July. Many questioned the status of the their relationship.&quot;I thought you two broke up 😂😂,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;@amylucianiworld That's right sister confuse the enemy 🙌🏾💕💕💕✝️,&quot; another fan said.Fans comment on Howard and Rose's recent interactionAccording to documents obtained by TMZ, Rose filed for divorce six months after marrying Howard. The report also mentioned that Rose requested the split at a Georgia courthouse.&quot;The marriage is irretrievably broken, there are no prospects for reconciliation,&quot; Rose wrote in July.However, their recent online interaction suggests the pair may have reconciled. The rapper also shared a photo of herself wearing her wedding ring on her Instagram story.Amber Rose shares a story wearing her wedding ring (Source: amylucianworld/IG)Amber Rose once passionately defended Dwight Howard over absent fatherhood accusationsAlthough reports of their alleged divorce made headlines in recent months, Amber Rose and Dwight Howard have always been supportive of each other. The artist, who goes by Amy Luciani, defended Howard after he faced accusations of being an absent father.Rose responded to the accusers in April with a fiery response.&quot;You mean these kids that just went to Thailand with us in January?&quot; Rose wrote on Instagram. &quot;Or the kids that live with him full custody, whom he gets up EVERY DAY 6 am and drops off to High school, then 8 am elementary school drop off? Or the kids on stage having fun that we flew to Cali for Dancing With The Stars ?&quot;Her response showed the deep love and support she has for Howard, while also emphasizing his role as a present and involved father.