"I always felt like Kobe was like Batman and LeBron's like Captain America for real" - Former NBA champion compares Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, says the two had totally different work ethics and personalities

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are two of the greatest basketball players of all-time. Due to this, they have often been compared to each other over the past twenty seasons. Dwight Howard, who played with both Bryant and James during the 2008 Olympics and during separate stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, shared his thoughts on the debate.

During a recent appearance on "All the Smoke," Howard first discussed the personality differences between Bryant and James, stating:

"They're two different people. I always felt like Kobe was like Batman and LeBron's like Captain America, for real. LeBron always, he wants everybody to be around, saying he wanna have fun, he wanna dance before the games and put on his music. Kobe's just locked in. He don't say nothing. He got the basketball, and he dribbling the heavy ball before the game.

Howard continued to discuss the skill level, adding:

"As far as skills, I think Kobe is the most skilled out of all the players. He could do all that. Everything Jordan did, I feel like he just multiplied and perfected that. You see what works and then you use that and make it work for you so that's what Kobe did, and he did it with the best player ever. He did everything he did and made it better."

He continued:

"Even watching him in practice, like some things that he was doing, I was like, 'Why is he doing it?' One day, I saw him getting his fingers stretched. I'm like, 'Why is he getting his fingers stretched'? It's just little things like that.Where did he learn that from? Then, LeBron he just got the whole package. He could pass. He could post up. He's big. He's like Magic Johnson on steroids."

Dwight Howard's comments regarding Kobe Bryant and LeBron James reflect what we have heard from many players of their generation. Having first-hand experience playing alongside both players adds to Howard's insight.

Watch Dwight Howard discuss Kobe Bryant and LeBron James below (starting at the 51:24 mark):

While many fans and media members have tried to pit Kobe Bryant and LeBron James against one another, the two legends showed a lot of respect toward one another.

We often see debates over the greatness of NBA players, which leads to fans downing the legacies of all-time greats to label a player as the greatest. While both players are clearly in the upper echelon of greatness, arguments over who's the greatest tend to be subjective.

Those who competed against both players often tend to choose Bryant, while modern fans tend to choose James. Rather than engaging in these debates, it is much easier to appreciate the greatness of both players.

Revisit Kobe Bryant and LeBron James as teammates in the 2008 Olympics:

LeBron and Kobe in the 2008 Olympics…

