Dwight Howard files petition to strip custody of daughter from Tiffany Render after 13-year-old's TikTok shenanigans

Dwight Howard has been in the headlines for a number of reasons as of late, with little sign of things slowing down. As the three-time Defensive Player of the Year looks to work his way back into the league, he's been hit with a lawsuit and dealt with speculation about his personal life. Now, Howard is taking his baby mama, Tiffany Render, to court.

According to RadarOnline.com, Howard is seeking to modify the custody agreement in place for his 13-year-old daughter Layla Lo'Ren Howard. After having his child support payments lowered from $12,000 to $3,000 per month as a result of his struggles to get back in the NBA, he's now seeking custody.

Per the documents, the NBA vet would grant Tiffany Render visitation rights, with him being the primary guardian after he took offense to her parenting. According to Dwight Howard's team, Tiffany Render moved her and her daughter to Florida over the summer without him knowing.

In addition to allegedly keeping him in the dark about major updates and decisions, she has also allowed the teen to begin posting on TikTok. According to Howard's team, the TikToks of his daughter include:

"Scantily clad and/or in age-inappropriate clothing, with vulgar, sexual songs playing in the background, wherein which the Minor Child is making sexually inappropriate gestures and innuendo.”

Dwight Howard's recent controversies as he struggles to get back into the NBA

Although Dwight Howard has continued to hold out hope for a return to the NBA, so far things haven't gone his way. This summer, he participated in a multi-day workout with the Golden State Warriors in hopes of signing with the team; however, at the end of the training, they declined to sign him.

Howard has also made headlines as a result of claims of alleged sexual assault and battery allegations against him. During a private meetup, the former three-time DPOY sexually assaulted a man named Stephen Harper, according to court records.

The situation cast a negative light on the former NBA star while also drawing attention to his personal life.

In an Instagram Live video, he shot down the allegations, while also saying that he has no reason to discuss his personal life. Since then, Howard has remained a free agent, with many theorizing that interested teams could potentially be waiting to see how things play out on the court.

With Howard now getting ready to battle it out in court with Tiffany Render, it sounds as though his off-the-court troubles are continuing to add up.