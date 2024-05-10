Dwight Howard flips the script on reunion with Lakers, envisioning to end his career with another NBA team

There are some NBA players who often look back on their careers and wish that things could have turned out differently, such as Dwight Howard. In an interview on "The OGs Podcast," the former Lakers center, despite his comments about rejoining his 2020 Championship squad, shared his desire to head back to Orlando to handle some unfinished business.

Howard shared his sentiment about returning to the Magic in the interview with former Miami Heat forward Mike Miller and Phoenix Suns guard Goran Dragic. Considering the promising future of the franchise with their young pieces on the roster, Howard could come in and contribute as a veteran presence.

"But if I could go back to a team, I got to go finish with the Magic," Howard said. "It's only right. ... I can shoot. I'm not Mike Miller."

Back in the 2004 NBA draft, Howard was selected first overall by the Magic as he was envisioned to be the main face of the franchise for years to come. In the eight seasons he's played with the team, he certainly lived up to the expectations, winning three Defensive Player of the Year awards and even leading the Magic to a 2009 NBA Finals appearance.

However, his time in Orlando later came to a close due to disagreements regarding roster reconstruction and some built-up tension between him and former coach Stan Van Gundy. It wasn't the kind of ending Dwight Howard would have preferred, but his recent comment has made him ponder a possible reunion.

Additionally, the eight-time NBA All-Star was also in attendance at the Magic's Kia Center for Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which the team ended up winning by 103-96 to force a Game 7. Howard posted an image of himself in the arena on X.

Dwight Howard once spoke about negative perceptions that surrounded him at Orlando

During an interview on the "All The Smoke" podcast in 2022, Dwight Howard looked back on the time that the media directed some negative perceptions toward him to the point that it tarnished his reputation in the league.

When recalling that low point in his career, Howard wished he had done more to shut down the outside noise surrounding him.

"I just felt like the media was trying to put me against the team," Howard said. "I hurt my back that year and people on the team think that I'm not really hurt, that I'm out partying and doing other stuff. ... That ain't even me. So, it was just so much going on, and just looking back I'm like, I really should have just stepped up and said something."

Howard somewhat turned his career around when he landed on the LA Lakers during his 16th NBA season. Moreover, during the 2019-20 season, he was a pivotal piece in the team's championship run due to the defensive nature he brought to the unit.