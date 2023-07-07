Dwight Howard is receiving a lot of backlash after a video surfaced of his parenting skills. He was seen going through a workout with his son that appeared to be crossing a line.

As a former NBA player, Dwight Howard knows all about pushing his body to its limit. That being said, there is a time and place for that kind of working out. In the video that surfaced, the former Defensive Player of the Year was seen pushing his son to keep exercising despite him crying and begging to stop.

Black Millionaires ® @Blackmillions_ Former NBA star Dwight Howard is receiving backlash for his tough parenting style, pushing his son to his limits until he starts to cry and tries to quit. “I want you to do it until I tell you to stop.” Former NBA star Dwight Howard is receiving backlash for his tough parenting style, pushing his son to his limits until he starts to cry and tries to quit. “I want you to do it until I tell you to stop.” https://t.co/ddIZXGOcKc

As expected, fans were quick to chime in with their thoughts on Howard's parenting style in this video.

shiddd minus well @717Oso @Blackmillions_ Lol pushing his son to put more effort in & getting backlash is crazy dwight good @Blackmillions_ Lol pushing his son to put more effort in & getting backlash is crazy dwight good

Brother Of Doom(The Elder) @JamesJefferson2 @Blackmillions_ Don't film it and put it on the internet if you really doing it to help the kid. @Blackmillions_ Don't film it and put it on the internet if you really doing it to help the kid.

Larry | The Modified Gentleman @modifiedgman

Teaching = explaining the reasoning behind the training.



This should've been a father son moment and not a worldwide moment.



His son may lose trust in him after this. @Blackmillions_ Training = showing a person how to react to certain stimuli.Teaching = explaining the reasoning behind the training.This should've been a father son moment and not a worldwide moment.His son may lose trust in him after this. @Blackmillions_ Training = showing a person how to react to certain stimuli.Teaching = explaining the reasoning behind the training.This should've been a father son moment and not a worldwide moment.His son may lose trust in him after this.

Jay Andrews @AndSumJay @Blackmillions_ Ain’t shit wrong with this, every person you lookup to on TV has had these moments either as a child or adult when working to achieve goals. @Blackmillions_ Ain’t shit wrong with this, every person you lookup to on TV has had these moments either as a child or adult when working to achieve goals.

Overall, fans seemed to have the same type of reaction to the video. They agree that Howard is doing right to push his son, but don't agree with all the methods. Mainly, recording the entire thing for the entire world to see.

How many children does Dwight Howard have?

Dwight Howard has never been married, but did come close. Back in 2019, he got engaged to former WNBA player Te'a Cooper. However, the two ended up splitting up two years later.

Despite never being married, Howard still started a family throughout his NBA career. Right now, he has five children with five different women. Their names are Braylon, Layla, Jayde, Darren, and David. While he doesn't date any of the moms any longer, he does co-parent all of the children with them.

Like he always has, Howard supports his family by playing basketball. Currently, he plays for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 league in Taiwan. That being said, he still has his sights set on returning to the NBA for one final run.

After years of being an All-Star big man, the back end of Howard's career was shaky. It took some time, but he managed to become a valuable locker room presence as a veteran. This change of heart allowed him to be part of a championship team in 2020 with LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

Howard most recently played in the NBA in 2022, when he appeared in 60 games for the Lakers. In that season, he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

