Dwight Howard gets slight relief amid legal battles as unusual lawsuit reportedly gets dismissed

Dwight Howard finds himself in the middle of a heated legal battle, but another case involving him reportedly got dismissed. This case began back in 2020 and is centered around the farm he owns in Georgia.

Three years ago, a woman by the name of Teresa Nickerson sued Dwight Howard after she got in a car accident. She is his neighbor, and only got into the accident because she hit one of the cows that were on his farm. The livestock had worked their way on to a public road, where Nickerson ended up hitting the cow with her car.

At the time Nickerson was suing Howard for the damages from the accident. She also put him on blast for not having the time to properly take care of the farm as he was still playing in the NBA at the time. Howard's final season in the league came in 2022 as a member of the LA Lakers.

Years later, Nickerson and Howard have reportedly work things out. Both sides worked out a private deal, which has led to the case being dismissed.

Dwight Howard plans to retire on his farm

Like most professional athletes, Dwight Howard has a plan for what he wants to do when his playing days are over. Some players like to stay in and around the sport in a coaching or front office role, but that isn't the case here.

When Howard bought his farm in Georgia, he did it with the intent on it being his focus after basketball. Back in September, he gave a little glimpse into his goal with the farm. Along with its massive lake, the former All-Star center wants to promote clean eating and help feed families through agriculture.

Howard's farm is over 700 acres, and has various forms of livestock. He went back to Georgia as it is where his roots are. Before emerging as an NBA star, Howard grew up in Atlanta.

Based on how things look for him right now, Howard's reitrement could be rapidly approaching. After spending last year playing overseas, he still does not have a spot in the league. Howard has expressed interest in playing for multiple different teams, but has not been offered a contract.

Between his age and current off-the-court drama, Howard's days in professional basketball might be over. That said, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year already had a passion he plans on pursuing in the next chapter of his life.