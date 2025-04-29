Dwight Howard gives his 100 super-powered NBA mens list to take on Gorilla in viral trend question ft Shaquille O'Neal

Since his last stint in the NBA back in 2022, Dwight Howard has become a prominent figure on social media. Recently, the Hall of Fame inductee gave his take on the latest viral trend.
Over the past week, one of the biggest discussions online is if 100 men could take down one gorilla. People have argued both sides, with some taking a step further by creating a list of those capable of accomplishing this feat.
As the discourse continues to unfold, Dwight Howard decided to chime in. He created a fictionary list of all current or former NBA big men to take down the gorilla. The most notable name was Shaquille O'Neal, with others being Isaiah Stewart and Draymond Green.
"50 shaqs 20 Isaiah Stewarts 15 Draymond’s 10 Dwight’s & 5 Steven Adams is taking down a gorilla idc what yall say"
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Howard put together an impressive list, going with some of the most physical centers in recent NBA history. Standing at 6-foot-10, 265 pounds, he arguably slighted himself by not being more prominent in this list.
Dating back to his playing days, Howard was always known for his vibrant personality. He avidly enjoys joking around and having a good time, which is why it isn't shocking he dove head-first into this internet trend.
Dwight Howard utters bold LeBron James NBA GOAT take
When he isn't reacting to viral trends, Dwight Howard typically is posting about the NBA on social media. As the postseason rages on, the former All-Star uttered a bold take regarding LeBron James.
Upon entering the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the West, the new-look LA Lakers were believed to be a possible contender. Squaring off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in round one, they find themselves on the brink of an early exit.
Led by a dazzling performance from Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves picked up a win in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. As the Lakers attempt to keep their season alive, Howard touched on what a comeback would mean for LeBron.
Dwight Howard doesn't fully believe the Lakers will come back against the Timberwolves. That said, if they pull it off, he feels it will cement LeBron as the greatest player of all time.
"If LeBron comes back from 3-1 at 40 I don’t wanna even hear about a GOAT debate"
Howard has some bias when it comes to LeBron due to their history. The two won a championship together with the LA Lakers in the bubble in 2020.
Staring down elimination LeBron and the Lakers will attempt to mount a massive comeback on Wednesday night in Game 5.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.