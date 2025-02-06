Dwight Howard gives up comeback hope as Lakers fill center void after AD trade despite his humorous recruitment attempts

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams on the trade market this season, including pulling off one of the more surprising moves in NBA history. After giving up Anthony Davis in their deal with the Mavericks to obtain Luka Dončić, the Lakers' lack of frontcourt depth was a point of concern for fans. They even reached out to a former Laker to see if he would rejoin the team.

Over the last couple days, NBA fans have taken to X to request former Los Angeles big man Dwight Howard to consider coming back to the team to provide size down low. Howard hasn't played in the NBA since 2022, but he was a key part of the 2020 championship team. Fans wanted Howard to come back to the team he spent three seasons with throughout his career.

However, Dwight Howard posted his own update on X after Los Angeles traded for center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets, breaking the news to fans who wanted him to return.

Howard has been posting about a potential return to the NBA since he left Los Angeles in 2022. As trade talks have gotten louder throughout the NBA, Howard has made a few humorous posts about the teams that are looking for centers to add to their roster. His posts have most been in jest, however, as he made it known to one fan.

Howard showed excitement towards the Lakers' trade for Williams through his post as the team prepares to make a playoff push behind new superstar teammates LeBron James and Dončić. Trading for Williams not only helps the Lakers in the short term but also in future years, giving Dončić a lob partner that he can build chemistry with over time.

How does Mark Williams help the Lakers compete this year?

Before trading for Williams, the Los Angeles center depth consisted of Jaxson Hayes and second year player Christian Koloko. Williams slots into their starting lineup immediately, giving them a presence in the paint on both sides of the ball. Williams has been in and out of the Charlotte lineup with injury, but when he has played, he has been dominant.

In his third season as a pro, the 23 year old Mark Williams is averaging 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 23 games so far. His contributions to the Lakers will play a big part in their success in the second half of the season and into the postseason.

