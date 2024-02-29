“Dwight Howard” “Grant Williams pretending to be tough”: NBA Twitter explains Meek Mill 'in NBA terms' after response to DJ Akademiks

Many NBA stars ended up being hilariously referenced in the drama surrounding Meel Mill. The popular rapper has recently been in considerable controversy due to rumors surrounding his involvement in the lawsuit filed against rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.

While not directly mentioned, a redacted part of the lawsuit has been rumored to be related to Mill’s involvement. This led to a Twitter spat between the Philadelphia-based rapper and DJ Akademiks, who brought up the matter on a Twitch stream.

Meek Mill’s initial response accused him of perpetrating false narratives, as he claimed that he was being unfairly targeted and DJ Akademiks was intent on doing "damage control."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LakeShowYo asked fans to explain Meek Mill in NBA terms, prompting a rush of humorous replies on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan alluded to Dwight Howard’s recent controversies, while another claimed that Meek Mill’s downfall was akin to how Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead against LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan mocked Russell Westbrook’s famous fashion sense, while another brought up James Harden’s recent years.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks involved in intense Twitter spat

DJ Akademiks assumed that the case was about Meek Mill. The censored section had a footnote claiming that the rapper in issue had sexual encounters with Diddy and was a Philadelphia-based rapper who previously dated Nicki Minaj.

DJ Akademiks initially reacted to the lawsuit document on his Twitch stream. While the document did not name the rapper directly, Akademiks was convinced that it was Mill who was being referred to via the specific section:

He did not say Meek's name. Wait, wait, never mind. Look, Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had sexual intercourse with a rapper. Five, that's redacted. Look, five, he is a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj. Yo Meek, we were playing around, but you been tweeting about everything on Planet Earth. This n***ga is saying that Diddy and Mill were fornicating. What the f**k> Meek?

Expand Tweet

Mill had been involved in a feud with Minaj as well after their 2016 breakup. Regardless, with the description fitting Mill, DJ Akademiks criticized his fellow rapper and claimed that Mill had been a hypocrite based on his controversial history.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This brought forth a range of angry responses by Mill, who claimed that Akademiks was an "alcoholic."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with multiple lawsuits lately, with the latest emerging from a former male producer named Rodney Jones.