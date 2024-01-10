Dwight Howard granted temporary custody of daughter amidst reality show exploitation claims against ex-girlfriend Tiffany Render

Years after departing from the NBA, Dwight Howard finds himself in complicated situations outside of basketball action. On Wednesday morning, Howard was granted temporary custody over his 13-year-old daughter Layla, from ex-girlfriend Tiffany Render, as per RadarOnline's Ryan Naumann.

According to the article, Howard first filed the petition in November 2023 to acquire temporary custody from Render. Court documents suggest he was not pleased when he was not informed of Render moving from Georgia to Florida with Layla in July 2023.

The former LA Lakers center also included in the petition that Render allowed their daughter, a minor, to share "inappropriate" videos of herself on TikTok. Worse, the child was also allowed to appear on VH1's "Basketball Wives of Orlando."

Moreover, the eight-time NBA All-Star also claimed in the petition he was not allowed by Render to visit his daughter. He has also been unable to provide a healthy environment for the child. In response, Render denied all allegations. She said she approved her daughter's TikTok videos and claimed that Howard knew of their relocation.

The situation was complicated. However, after examining the evidence and hearing both sides, the judge ruled that Howard be granted temporary primary custody.

Dwight Howard's $3000 per month child support gets terminated by a judge

In the same article, the former Orlando Magic center also petitioned that the $3000 he pays monthly for child support be terminated. The judge ruled in his favor after successful evidence was produced.

However, Howard was also subject to a fee of $3000 for his Render's travel expenses. Another hearing scheduled for May 2024 will see the judge give his final verdict.

Moreover, Howard has received temporary primary custody, meaning he will share a joint custody agreement with Render. However, the former NBA player will make final decisions concerning their daughter's well-being. Additionally, Render is still allowed visitation.

Where is Dwight Howard playing now?

Following 18 seasons in the NBA, Dwight Howard later took his talents to Taiwan, where he played for the Taoyuan Leopards. He signed a $1 million contract with them.

However, New York Post's Miles Schachner reported he only lasted one season as he got 65% less than the agreed amount.

Howard felt disrespected by the behavior after he finished the first season averaging 23 points, 16 rebounds and five assists per game.