"Dwight Howard just fell to his knees" - NBA fans react to Lakers signing 7-foot center Alex Len as Anthony Davis' replacement

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that the LA Lakers will sign center Alex Len after clearing his release waivers from the Sacramento Kings. Len's agent, Mike Lelchitski, confirmed this move. Initially, the big man intended to join the Indiana Pacers. However, that changed after the Lakers' trade to acquire Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets was rescinded.

Len adds depth to the team's frontcourt after Anthony Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic. The veteran big man will join Jaxson Hayes as the rotational big men of the Purple & Gold squad. The Ukrainian basketball player spent four straight seasons with the Kings, averaging 3.0 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Fans immediately addressed the player signing on X (formerly Twitter).

"Dwight Howard just fell to his knees," one fan commented.

"Len gonna get himself a ring this year after being a free agent. Hell yeah," another fan said.

"Best center in the NBA from the best University in America 🐢" one fan posted.

Other fans aren't convinced the Lakers will be effective with Len at the center spot.

"'Much needed' brother u better off signing Dwight that bummy Alex Len," one fan commented.

"Imagine your center depth being 'Hayes' and 'Len'😭" another fan said.

"He's been on like 16 teams bro he's a**," a fan posted.

On Monday, fans saw how a big man who can catch lobs will benefit from Luka Doncic. Hayes had 12 points and grabbed a few alley-oops from the All-Star guard. However, when the big man is on the bench, the team has a small ball lineup, with Jarred Vanderbilt at center. There were moments when coach JJ Redick would put Rui Hachimura as the five-man.

With Len joining the team, they won't deal with lineup mismatches and have someone to protect the rim.

