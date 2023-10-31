“This too shall pass”: Dwight Howard makes cryptic Instagram post days after denying s*xual assault allegations

Dwight Howard was one of the NBA's elite big men before his time in Taiwan playing for the Taoyuan Leopards. Howard has been vocal about the possibility of returning to the NBA, but that might be tricky to pull off following the recent sexual assault allegations he is facing.

The charges were filed by Stephen Harper, whom Howard allegedly sexually assaulted in his home in Georgia back in 2021. Dwight Howard, in response, denies all allegations that were set on him.

Recently, Howard made a cryptic post on his Instagram account:

"This too shall pass ..."

The Instagram post has an image of Dwight Howard's young and old self from his time playing with the Los Angeles Lakers. Howard played over three seasons with the Lakers, where he won an NBA championship back in 2020, and played his final campaign in the league with them in 2021-22.

One of his lawyers, Justin Bailey, addressed the allegations as nothing more than a ploy to tarnish Howard's status and reputation, especially with the subject matter involved, as per ESPN's Baxter Holmes. Bailey also mentioned that these allegations are based on a private encounter turned public to make a profit.

Additionally, Stephen Harper's lawyer, Olga Izmaylova, also responded by mentioning Harper's intent to use his "legal rights" after the assault he endured from Dwight Howard, as per Defector's Diana Moskovitz:

"It has come to my attention that Mr. Howard is now attempting to label my client's filing of this lawsuit as an act of extortion, which is absolutely false," Izmaylova said.

"Mr. Harper is exercising his legal rights, in accordance with Georgia law, and seeking redress for the unlawful acts he endured."

Dwight Howard addressed sexual assault allegations

With Dwight Howard facing these allegations, he didn't mince his words when he responded to what people have been saying about him online. His response came from Instagram Live, which was uploaded on X by Raphouse TV:

"That's the problem with ya'll people," Howard said. "Ya'll done worried about who people spend they time with. Whatever I'm doing in my bedroom is my damn business.

"Whatever you doing in your bedroom is your damn business. That ain't for everybody. Everybody don't need to know. I don't gotta tell nobody where I put my wood."

From Howard's comments, he did not appreciate how people were too focused on finding out details about his private life just because of his public status. With the severity and seriousness of the matter, it is yet to be seen how it will pan out for Howard.

Moreover, these sexual assault allegations will further tarnish his legacy and his chances of making it back to the NBA.