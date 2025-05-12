Dwight Howard makes massive "frontrunnner" accusation on Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one loss away from an early vacation after losing Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Dwight Howard, who is set to enter the Hall of Fame later this year, made a massive "frontrunner" statement about the Cavaliers.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Howard reacted to the Cavaliers getting blown out by the Pacers in Game 4. Tyrese Haliburton and company came out firing and never let up against a hapless Cleveland team that was down 80-39 at halftime.

"Cleveland was definitely a frontrunner team this year," Howard tweeted.

The Cleveland Cavaliers finished the season at 61-18, the best record in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers swept the Miami Heat in the first round but ran into some issues in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana had the confidence and arrogance that they won the regular season series 3-1 heading into the matchup. They shocked the Cavaliers by winning Game 1, 121-112, in Cleveland. The Cavs didn't have Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter in Game 2 but dominated the majority of the game.

Cleveland was up by seven points with less than a minute left, but the Pacers rallied and stole Game 2, 120-119, led by Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning shot. The Cavaliers blew out Indiana in Game 3, but the Pacers returned the favor on Sunday.

Pascal Siakam had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead the Pacers, while Myles Turner and Obi Toppin each scored 20 points. Tyrese Haliburton had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Ben Sheppard and TJ McConnell put up 14 and 13 points, respectively.

It was a rough performance by the Cavaliers, with Darius Garland getting 21 points and six assists. They were outhustled and outplayed by the hosts, looking defeated as early as the first quarter.

What's next for the Cleveland Cavaliers?

What's next for the Cleveland Cavaliers? (Photo: IMAGN)

While the series is not yet over, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in trouble after going down 3-1 against the Indiana Pacers. The Cavaliers return home to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for Game 5, where they will try to stay alive and extend the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Donovan Mitchell has been playing well for the Cavaliers, while Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter need to step up. Mobley's offensive game improved in the regular season, full of confidence and taking charge when the Cavs needed him.

However, it's a different story in the playoffs as the Pacers continue to play with confidence. Game 5 is on Tuesday, with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

