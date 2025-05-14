Dwight Howard mocks Donovan Mitchell as Cavaliers star’s wait for maiden conference finals appearance prolongs

Hall of Fame-bound big man Dwight Howard took a playful jab at Donovan Mitchell on Wednesday, following the Cavaliers star’s rough shooting night in Cleveland’s 114-105 Game 5 loss to the Indiana Pacers — a defeat that ended their playoff run.

Ad

In the fourth quarter, with the Pacers leading 106-100 and 2:23 left on the clock, Mitchell was fouled on a three-point attempt but shockingly missed all three free throws. That moment prompted a humorous reaction from Howard, who posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“Donovan them shoes too tight ! 😂”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Shortly after the missed free throws, Mitchell responded by drilling a 3 to close the gap to 106-103. However, Indiana countered with a decisive 8-2 run to close out the game and punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference finals.

The loss prolongs Donovan Mitchell’s wait for his first-ever conference finals appearance — a fact highlighted by former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite playing key roles on top-seeded teams with both the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers, Mitchell has yet to break through to the East or West Finals.

Mitchell scored 35 points in Game 5, but his night was hampered by inefficiency, going just 8-for-25 and 4-for-13 from long range. He did get to the stripe 21 times, sinking 15.

Was Donovan Mitchell to blame for Cleveland’s semifinal exit?

The Cleveland Cavaliers wrapped up the regular season with the Eastern Conference’s best record and enjoyed two separate 15-game win streaks.

Ad

But injuries to key contributors — Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter — left Cleveland short-handed against Indiana, forcing Donovan Mitchell to carry a heavier load.

In the series, Mitchell put up averages of 34.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists, but his efficiency dropped — shooting 42.4% overall and just 24.5% from 3. That’s down from his regular-season marks of 44.3% overall and 36.8% from beyond the arc.

Still, Mitchell wasn’t the main culprit in the Cavs’ elimination. Cleveland shot just 38.9% from the floor in Game 5 and connected on only 25.7% of their 3s.

Now, with another early playoff exit, questions loom over Cleveland’s core. Despite a dominant regular season, the team once again fell short in the playoffs — and they’re widely expected to explore the trade market in search of reinforcements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.