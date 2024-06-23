Dwight Howard has amped up his attempts to recruit NBA players to Taiwan's T1 league. The 2020 NBA champion is baiting fans into thinking that he is eyeing his former LA Lakers teammates Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the next list.

Howard took to social media to say that he already recruited an NBA champion to the T1 league. On his X handle, Howard posted a picture of himself, and behind him were Davis and James, who won a championship with Howard in Los Angeles.

He provided a link to his show “Above The Rim with DH12” and asked fans to guess which NBA champion he could be referring to. It was obviously clickbait as Howard had convinced neither of the future Hall of Famers to play for the Taiwan Mustangs.

Howard later revealed the name on his show as Quinn Cook. Another teammate during the Laker's 2020 championship run, Cook is a two-time NBA champion winning his first title with the Golden State Warriors in 2018.

The other name on the list was DeMarcus Cousins. The NBA big man has been unable to find a spot in the NBA since suffering an Achilles rupture in 2018. He played for the Warriors, Lakers, and Nuggets after recovering but each team eventually waived the former 4-time All-Star.

Cousins and Cook are set to arrive with the Taiwan Mustangs in July, to compete in The Asian Tournament.

Dwight Howard tries to recruit Monty Williams for Taiwan league after being fired by Pistons

Dwight Howard will not rest until he sucks out every upset player and coach from the NBA. The NBA champion has been singling out people in the NBA who are either sacked or dropped from the team. His latest bait is former Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams.

The Pistons fired Williams just one year after signing him to a league-record six-year $78.5 Million contract. Dwight Howard wasted no time donning his general manager suit, offering Williams another coaching job in the Taiwan league, but not without a condition.

“Monty come coach in my league ! Just bring some players with you!” wrote Howard on X.

Under Williams, the Pistons went 14-68 during the 2023-24 season. It was the 9th worst record in NBA history and included a franchise record 16 consecutive losses. The season left some questioning William's coaching, although his name had been mentioned as one of the favorites to fill coaching vacancies in Cleveland, and LA before the ladder hired JJ Redick. He could also be heavily sought after as an assistant until another head coaching opportunity becomes available.

If not, he can always call Dwight Howard.