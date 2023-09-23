“A WARRIOR cannot complain”: Dwight Howard posts ironic tweet as Warriors reportedly decide against signing him

Dwight Howard and the Golden State Warriors seem unlikely to reach a deal by the time the 2023-24 NBA season starts. On the heels of reports that Howard underwent a two-day workout with the team before the franchise decided they wouldn't be signing him, the veteran took to Twitter with a message seemingly aimed directly at the franchise.

Although the Warriors left the door open to signing Dwight Howard, or another veteran big man down the line, the team wants to keep its options open. As such, Howard's two-day workout with the team, which reportedly saw him get support from veterans like Steph Curry and Chris Paul, doesn't seem like it will pan out.

In the wake of the news, Howard took to Twitter with a message many fans believe is directly related to the Warriors choosing not to sign him. As he wrote:

"Only as a WARRIOR can one withstand the path of knowledge. A WARRIOR cannot complain or regret anything. His life is an endless challenge. And challenges cannot possibly be good or bad. Challenges are simply challenges. go be GR8"

Dwight Howard, of course, is currently fighting to get back in the NBA after spending last season in Taiwan. Although he immediately popped off with a number of impressive performances once he joined the team, his sights seem to be set on a return to the NBA.

Looking at Dwight Howard's workout with the Warriors, and their decision not to sign him

Although things reportedly went well for Howard while he was participating in the two-day workout with the Warriors (which included a stop to workout with Draymond Green and Chris Paul), the team is prioritizing flexibility.

According to longtime NBA Insider Shams Charania, who has become a leading source around the league alongside Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors want to stand pat. With training camps set to begin next month, Charnia is reporting that the Warriors want to maintain flexibility to analyze the landscape of free agency.

As he explained in a video posted to Twitter:

"The Warriors are not expected to sign Dwight Howard or another veteran center ahead of training camp, sources tell me. Howard had a two-day visit with the Warriors this week that included meetings and workouts.

"But the Warriors are expected now to maintain flexibility to sign a potential big man later in camp or into the regular season."

In addition, Charania has reported that Dwight Howard will now move on to negotiating his return with other interested teams in the weeks to come. Whether or not he's able to make a big NBA return or not, only time will tell.