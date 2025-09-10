Dwight Howard ranks LeBron James over Kobe Bryant and reveals one major difference between two legends: "He want everybody to like him"

Dwight Howard, fresh off his Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, gave his take on the LeBron James-Kobe Bryant debate. The former LA Lakers star ranked James above the late Bryant while stating the major difference between the legendary players during a teaser episode of the “Club 520 Podcast” released on Tuesday.Howard, who had the rare chance of playing with both players, asserted that King James was friendlier than the Black Mamba. When asked to pick who’s better he went with James due to his all-round ability but insisted that Kobe was a better scorer.“Kobe’s an a**hole, not saying he’s an a**hole to me,” Dwight Howard said. “I’m just saying like his personality, like he an a**hole, he don’t give a f***. Bron, give a f***. He want everybody to like him. He want to joke around, laugh, have a good time. I just think, they two ends of the spectrum.”“Scoring-wise, you gotta go with Kobe,” Howard added. “With everything combined, you gotta give it to LeBron [James]. But scoring-wise, I gotta say, I like Kobe. If it’s late in the game, I’m giving the ball to Kobe.”The NBA’s GOAT debate has usually been between Chicago Bulls legend, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. While most fans and analysts have Jordan as their number one player, the position for number two has divided fans of Kobe and LeBron.Fans of the late Kobe Bryant cite his five championships, though three came alongside superstar Shaquille O’Neal. While LeBron James has fewer rings, four, his longevity and individual records have given his fans something to talk about, especially being one of only two active players to get enshrined into the Hall of Fame.Dwight Howard’s viral post about former teammate LeBron JamesDwight Howard on April 28, made a viral post about his former teammate LeBron James on X. The post was made during the 2025 playoff game between the Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, where the purple and gold trailed 3-1 at the time.“If LeBron comes back from 3-1 at 40 I don’t wanna even hear about a GOAT debate,&quot; Dwight Howard tweeted.Dwight Howard @DwightHowardLINKIf LeBron comes back from 3-1 at 40 I don’t wanna even hear about a GOAT debate 🫠LeBron James and the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1 in the first round of the 2025 Western Conference playoffs. The T-Wolves took an early lead and despite being pegged back in Game 2, pulled ahead in Game 3 and never looked back.James suffered a sprained left knee ligament (grade 2 MCL) late in Game 5. Though he returned and finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists. It also marked the second straight season the Lakers were eliminated in the first round, even after the high-profile midseason trade for Luka Doncic.