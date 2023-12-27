Dwight Howard requests alleged NSFW text details to be kept confidential in Stephen Harper case: Reports

NBA vet Dwight Howard is still in the news because of an ongoing lawsuit. According to a lawsuit filed by a man named Stephen Harper, the 2020 NBA champ allegedly sexually assaulted him in Georgia several years ago. In addition, Howard is also accused of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.

Although he has denied the allegations, the case went public after Harper filed a civil suit. This has opened up the floodgates for the future Hall of Famer, with his personal life being on display for all to discuss.

However, the focus is not on the disturbing allegations against Howard. Instead, many are discussing his personal life and sexual orientation. After the case went public, Howard said who spends time with him in the bedroom is his business only.

In an attempt to maintain privacy, Howard has now reportedly asked a judge to seal text messages from the case, according to Radar. The report from the outlet quotes Howard as saying that the texts in question going public would

“gratify private spite and promote public scandal.”

Looking at the allegations made against Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard hopes he will return to the NBA. However, he is currently focusing on defending himself in court. Through the lawsuit filed by Harper, NBA fans have been exposed to several details regarding the case and Howard's personal life.

According to court docs, the two met via Instagram, with several messages being exchanged between the pair. Things quickly turned sexual, with Harper calling Howard sexy and Howard asking if Harper was in Atlanta.

Harper's attorney analyzed the situation and explained what his client alleges happened on the night in question. Radar quoted the attorney in writing:

“[Howard] stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, held Mr. Harper down and performed nonconsensual oral sex on Mr. Harper."

"Mr. Harper was in fear of imminent bodily harm when he was pinned down and forced to remain in place while [Howard] continued to sexually assault him.”

On the flip side, Howard claimed that the encounter between the two was consensual. As proof, he provided text messages that showed Harper repeatedly messaging him, escalating the situation several times.

In his final text message to Howard, Harper indicates he will make things public after not getting a response from the former DPOY. Screenshots posted by Radar show Harper ending the conversation by writing,

"It's like you want me to air our business out."

So far, a judge has yet to decide whether or not the text messages exchanged between the two can be made public.