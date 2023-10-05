"More like emo Bam" - Dwight Howard reveals intriguing reason behind "barely" using Twitter

Dwight Howard has never been afraid to speak his mind. However, he often stays off Twitter. Howard revealed on his Instagram why he barely uses the word-based social platform. Howard shared a couple of questionable posts he found about himself and called out the app for the strange tweets.

The tweets poked some fun at Howard. One image showed an AI-generated image of Howard as an emo punk rocker with some interesting hair. The image was inspired by Jimmy Butler’s prank on media day where he also wore some emo-style hair.

“The picture look more like emo Bam,” Howard wrote about the AI-generated post.

Howard is referencing Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo. This is because the other tweet Howard shared said Adebayo resembles Howard. The tweet positioned the two next to each other with a funny caption.

“I’ll never forget when they were saying Bam Adebayo looked like someone tried to draw Dwight Howard from memory,” the Tweet read.

Howard did not seem to enjoy the comparison. His Instagram post seemed good-natured, however, he did say posts like these were the reason he barely uses Twitter.

Where will Dwight Howard play?

Dwight Howard was working out with the Golden State Warriors this offseason. He reportedly had a private workout with Chris Paul and Draymond Green. However, the Warriors did not sign Howard or offer him a deal. Their general manager, Mike Dunleavy, said the team was happy with their current depth at the center position.

Howard went all summer without finding an NBA team. Perhaps he could still find a landing spot on a team needing a backup veteran center.

He has not played in the NBA since 2022 with the LA Lakers, and he was on their 2020 title-winning team. He averaged 6.2 ppg and 5.9 rpg in his last season with the franchise.

Howard played in the Taiwanese pro league last season and may be forced to return to play in Taiwan if he cannot land a deal in the US. He is still a free agent for now and has not announced where he may play overseas. He was named the Most Valuable Import of the Taiwan League last season.