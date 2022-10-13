Dwight Howard reveals having sex in his iconic Superman cape - “Every time I look at it, it’s like a gold medal”

Along with being one of the league's top big men of the 2000's, Dwight Howard is known for his vibrant personality. Some felt it was a weakness, but the All-Star center always tried to play the game with as much joy as possible.

From the moment he stepped foot in the NBA, Howard let his fun side loose. One bit that he carried throughout most of his tenure with the Orlando Magic was that he was Superman.

Since he's always been at an elite level physically, the veteran center felt this was an easy comparison. He leaned heavily into this persona when he competed in the 2008 dunk contest. For his final attempt, he jumped from the free-throw line wearing a cape and the iconic "S" on his chest.

Now on the brink of retirement, the former NBA champion is pursuing other avenues. He most recently attempted to join the world of professional wrestling, but didn't make it through tryouts.

Howard was recently a guest on the "BS With Jake Paul" podcast. It was there that he revealed that he had sex in that same Superman cape he used in the dunk contest.

"It's like a plaque. Every time I look at it, it's like a gold medal."

Dwight Howard is never scared to let his personality run wild

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

While some might consider this a funny story, it is probably something the future Hall of Famer could have kept to himself. If he wants any shot at one last run in the NBA before calling it a career, running wild like this is not the way to do so.

After revealing such a big detail of his personal life, one thing is clear. Dwight Howard is never scared to let his personality out in full force.

Being so easy-going was seen as a weakness early in his career, but proved to be beneficial later down the road. His fun-loving nature made him a positive locker room presence and a veteran that young players could feel comfortable going to.

Because of the change of heart he had after his prime, Howard was able to secure the championship ring that eluded him. Following rough patches with the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets, it seemed the former No. 1 pick was on his way out of the NBA. However, the LA Lakers rolled the dice on him in 2020 and it paid huge dividends.

Poll : 0 votes