Dwight Howard's alleged ex-lover accuses cops of refusing to take action in death threat case due to influence of Howard’s uncle: Reports

Masin Elije’s lawsuit against Dwight Howard in 2019 is getting renewed interest following the basketball player’s recent controversy. Howard is facing allegations from a man named Stephen Harper in Georgia. Harper’s complaints have put more interest on Elije’s harassment complaint a few years ago. Howard allegedly forced Elije to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to put a lid on their reported relationship in exchange for money.

Elije broke the NDA and reportedly received death threats because of it. Per RadarOnline.com, going to the police didn’t result well for him:

“Dwight Howard’s alleged ex-lover claimed police blew him off when he tried to report death threats allegedly sent by the NBA star's crew — all because of the athlete's powerful connections.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Elije claimed he tried to report the alleged threats to police but was allegedly ignored because of the former Orlando Magic star’s powerful connections in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.”

Expand Tweet

Masin Elije’s lawsuit was ultimately dismissed. Still, that complaint included this:

“To his shock and disbelief, Mr. Elije was told that the elected District Attorney for Fulton County is Mr. Howard’s uncle and, therefore it was pointless for law enforcement to get involved because the case would never go anywhere.

“Realizing that law enforcement was not willing to get involved extremely intensified Mr. Elije’s fear for his physical safety and well-being.”

Expand Tweet

Paul Howard Jr. was the Fulton County DA for more than two decades before he was ousted in 2020 amid allegations of mishandling city money. The former DA faced multiple charges of sexual harassment from different women as well.

Dwight Howard is currently embroiled in assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment complaints. He has denied all allegations, saying that everything Stephen Harper alleged was all consensual.

Masin Elije has felt vindicated a few years after his lawsuit against Dwight Howard was dismissed

Masin Elije is not holding back. After news of Stephen Harper’s sexual assault case became viral, Elije has felt vindicated. Elije simply stated on Instagram:

"I believe every word!"

Elije is obviously supporting Stephen Harper’s complaints. After years of being called a liar, he is finally getting his recognition. People on social media have changed their opinions about him after Dwight Howard’s recent controversy.

How Harper’s lawsuit will end up remains to be seen, though. The allegations are filed in Georgia where Howard reportedly still has strong connections. The player’s attorney spoke to ESPN recently to claim that the former LA Lakers star did nothing that Harper didn’t agree to.