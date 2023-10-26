Dwight Howard's baby momma Royce Reed once wanted to appoint guardian for NBA star following incident with 2-year old kid

Dwight Howard's recent legal trouble from a civil suit that was filed against the former NBA star for alleged sexual assault wasn't the first time he's been involved in a case. According to TMZ, Howard was also battling with a case filed by his baby mama, Royce Reed, in 2010. According to the report, Howard neglected his responsibilities during his scheduled visits with his son, Braylon.

The news broke more than a decade ago, but it has resurfaced as Dwight Howard and his legal team prepare for Stephen Harper's multi-faceted case. According to the lawsuit, a meeting between the two in the summer of 2021 turned non-consensual, resulting in false detention and emotional harm.

In the 2010 case, according to court documents, Reed filed a motion in Florida requesting someone watch over Howard when he was with his son.

Allegedly, the former couple's son didn't respond well to being picked up by Howard's nanny for his scheduled visitation, and as a result, acted out. Two weeks ago, police were forced to get involved when Dwight Howard reportedly picked up his son from preschool on a day he wasn't supposed to.

While Howard initially kept quiet on the situation his baby momma, Royce Reed, had petitioned the court to make Howard pay for the court-appointed guardian.

Looking at Dwight Howard's recent court case

As previously mentioned, Howard is now fending off another court case. In the case of his alleged sexual assault and battery suit, Howard and his team have denied the allegations. Although he doesn't deny that the sexual encounter occurred, he has denied that it was non-consensual.

The situation has drawn the attention of the NBA community, with a number of notable figures weighing in. Although it is believed that Howard has been unable to sign with an NBA team due to his on-court performance, the case may have an impact on his chances of signing with a franchise in the near future.

This offseason, Howard worked out with the Golden State Warriors, with things reportedly going well. Despite that, the team opted not to sign the veteran big man heading into the season, instead preferring to keep their options open.

Although he has held out hope that he would be able to land with a team once the season started, his legal cases could prevent that. Of course, it's important to note that Dwight Howard, like everyone going through the legal system, is innocent until proven guilty.