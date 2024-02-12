Dwight Howard's ex Masin Elije jokingly reacts to Usher hugging Alicia Keys during Super Bowl halftime show: "He gon f**k up a happy home" 

Dwight Howard’s ex Masin Elije had a funny reaction to Usher’s performance during the halftime of Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Elije took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the performance, particularly on Usher’s intimate moment with singer Alicia Keys.

During the halftime show, Usher and Keys performed a duet of “If I Ain’t Got You” and “My Boo.” In one part of the performance, Usher got close to Keys, and they shared an intimate moment on stage.

Elije joked that Usher could cause a fight, as Keys is married to Swizz Beatz.

“One thing Usher don’t give is A F**K. He gon f**k up a happy home,” Elije tweeted.

Usher's setlist comprised his timeless hits such as "Caught Up," "Love in this Club," "U Got It Bad," "OMG," “Superstar,” “You Don’t Have to Call,” “Nice & Slow,” “Burn,” “Confessions Part II” and "Yeah!"

The performance featured guest appearances from H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, and Ludacris.

Looking at the Dwight Howard-Masin Elije scandal

Back in 2018, Masin Elije, who authored the book "Industry Hoe," claimed to have been in a relationship with Dwight Howard. According to Elije, she was offered hush money to prevent the disclosure of any information regarding their relationship.

Elije further alleged that she faced threats and online harassment from Dwight Howard and his pastor. The situation escalated to the point where Howard, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, purportedly contacted Elije in an attempt to have her sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Dwight Howard denied the claims in 2019, saying (via Bleacher Report):

"It ended up being a situation that was, it went viral. People were talking about it, and it upset me because I didn't even know who the person was," Howard said.

"Why would somebody, who I never met, never had any contact with, make up a whole story about me? I saw all the hate, the pure hate, from people that I've never met before, just pile up everywhere I went."

The allegations also led to speculation about Dwight Howard's sexuality, but he has since addressed the questions and put an end to the speculation.

"I'm not gay. It's a lot of people who are and they have to hide, and there's people who have mental issues and they have to hide. There's people who have different problems in life and they have to hide," he said.

"They have to put on the mask every day, and it’s like, I don't wanna wear no mask, I just wanna be."

