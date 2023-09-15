Dwight Howard's NBA return hopes remain alive as he reportedly plans to meet with Warriors

Veteran center Dwight Howard's hopes of an NBA return seem to be alive. The former Lakers big man is reportedly meeting the Golden State Warriors next week. Howard last played for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is past his prime but has been a serviceable backup center on contending teams.

Veteran NBA insider Shams Charania was the first to report about Howard's links to the Warriors.

"Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard will meet with the Golden State Warriors next week," tweeted Charania. "The team has been exploring signing a reserve veteran big man, and now the 2020 Lakers championship center will visit with Warriors officials soon."

The Warriors would be a good fit for Howard if the two sides agree on a deal. They are in desperate need of some size in the frontcourt. The Dubs have been one of the most undersized units for the last few seasons. It has been one of their weak links, especially since Kevin Durant's departure.

Dwight Howard is an excellent low-risk option for the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors don't have much wiggle room in the salary cap department. They owe $172.5 million in salary to their top six players alone. The Warriors are also $25 million above the super-tax apron space, giving them limited room to bring in reinforcements at the five.

Dwight Howard will likely sign a veteran minimum deal with the team. The Dubs could offer him a partially guaranteed contract to keep their options open if the move doesn't work out as expected. Howard fills a need, though, so the signing should ideally work.

Howard had a solid 2021-22 season with the Lakers, who failed to make the playoffs. The veteran big man averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, shooting 61.2% in 16.2 minutes per contest. Howard also started 27 of the 60 games he played for the team that year.

That production would be enough for him to be an impact player as a reserve center on the Warriors. He can be deployed against bigger teams and opponents, giving the Dubs' defense more depth on the interior. It was a glaring weakness last season, leading to their defensive struggles.

Additionally, Dwight Howard would be an excellent option alongside Chris Paul to anchor the second unit and as his pick-and-roll partner.