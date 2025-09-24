  • home icon
  Dwight Howard's wife Amber Rose drops 2-word flex after blocking fan over brutal divorce jab

Dwight Howard’s wife Amber Rose drops 2-word flex after blocking fan over brutal divorce jab

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Published Sep 24, 2025 23:40 GMT
An image of Amber Rose and Dwight Howard
Amber Rose reacts to a fan who commented on her status with Dwight Howard. Credit: Rose/IG, Howard/IG

Earlier this year, Dwight Howard and Amber Rose filed for divorce and even got mutual restraining orders against each other. Fans, then, were confused when Howard posted pictures that apparently showed the two back together.

On Monday, the newly induct Basketball Hall of Fame member went on Instagram to upload pictures of himself spending some tender moments with Rose, also known as Amy Luciani in the hip hop scene.

"24 hrs, which one yall fave pic," Howard wrote on the post's caption. "@amylucianiworld I'm crazy bout you"
This led to some netizens wondering what had happened to flip the script in the Howard-Rose situation. One netizen went on to post a comment that was both incredulous and sarcastic.

"From divorce to soulmate in a matter of weeks," the netizen commented.

Rose, meanwhile, did not allow this comment to go unchecked.

"From unblocked to blocked in seconds," she wrote back.

The rapper went on to post this exchange in an Instagram story with the caption "It happens."

Amber Rose posts an interaction that she had with a netizen. Credit: Rose/IG
Amber Rose posts an interaction that she had with a netizen. Credit: Rose/IG

Howard and Rose had tied the knot on January 11, but just six months into their marriage, Rose filed for divorce in Georgia. The "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta" star desribed her marriage to Howard as "irretrievably broken" at the time that the divorce was filed.

Even prior to their wedding, Howard and Rose mostly kept their relationship under wraps. Their first public post about their relationship, in fact, was the announcement of their engagement in December 2024.

Reality TV show airs clip of Dwight Howard finding out about his Hall of Fame induction

It has been an eventful year for Howard, to say the least. One of his endeavors in 2025 was to participate in the first season of the reality TV show "Inside USA."

Apparently, it was while filming this Netflix series that Howard found out about his Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction. A clip from "Inside USA" shows Howard getting emotional when he discovered the news.

The clip also shows that, after this moment of solitude, Howard was congratulated by his fellow contestants who were delighted to hear about his induction.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
