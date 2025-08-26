Dwight Howard seemingly puts divorce to rest as he gushes over ex-wife's glamorous look from The Weeknd Orlando spectacle

Dwight Howard reacted to an Instagram post from his ex-wife, Amy Luciani, on Monday, seemingly putting talk of their divorce to rest. In July, several reports confirmed that Howard’s wife had filed for divorce from the eight-time All-Star.The reports weren't just speculation as Luciani confirmed them in an exclusive statement given to The Shade Room. Her statement read:“Although it is true, I am not sure how it got out to the public. Still wrapping my head around a lot. Although I know it won’t happen, I hope the public can give us grace and privacy right now.”Shortly after The Shade Room published Luciani’s statement, Howard wrote his own message on X:Dwight Howard @DwightHowardLINKHurt but still Smiling Still Grinding Still Believing 🙏🏾On Monday, Luciani shared pictures from her time at the Weeknd’s concert in Orlando. Howard left a message in the comment section, adding to the confusion surrounding their relationship. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“😍😍,” wrote Howard.“😊,” replied Luciani.Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani’s interaction on InstagramThis is not the first time Luciani and Howard have stirred the pot. The one-time NBA champion also left a loving comment on his ex-wife's Instagram post from Saturday.&quot;😍😍😍 cheesing hard 😁🤣,&quot; Howard wrote.&quot;@dwighthoward 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋,&quot; Luciani replied.Howard and Luciani's interaction from SaturdayWhile the divorce filings are real, Howard and Luciani's social media behavior has fueled much talk of reconciliation.This could potentially mark the former Orlando Magic star's second divorce. He was previously married to former WNBA player Te’a Cooper. His marriage to Cooper also lasted less than a year, as the couple married in 2020 and divorced in 2021.Neither Howard nor Luciani has publicly confirmed that they have reconciled.Dwight Howard confirmed he was legally married to Amy Luciani two weeks before divorce reportsDwight Howard had confirmed his marriage status to Amber Rose Howard, better known as Amy Luciani, during the June 23 episode of &quot;The Breakfast Club&quot; podcast.After the host asked, Howard confirmed his wife's real name and their marriage status.&quot;That's not her name, that's a rap name,&quot; Howard said. &quot;We are [legally married]. There are always some rumors but I keep that side of my life private. Her real name is Amber.&quot;Their recent interactions have only added to the speculation, but fans will have to wait for an official statement from the couple.