Dwight Howard seemingly puts divorce to rest as he gushes over ex-wife's glamorous look from The Weeknd Orlando spectacle

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 26, 2025 12:27 GMT
Dwight Howard seemingly puts divorce to rest as he gushes over ex-wife's glamorous look (Credits: Imagn and IG/@amylucianiworld))

Dwight Howard reacted to an Instagram post from his ex-wife, Amy Luciani, on Monday, seemingly putting talk of their divorce to rest. In July, several reports confirmed that Howard’s wife had filed for divorce from the eight-time All-Star.

The reports weren't just speculation as Luciani confirmed them in an exclusive statement given to The Shade Room. Her statement read:

“Although it is true, I am not sure how it got out to the public. Still wrapping my head around a lot. Although I know it won’t happen, I hope the public can give us grace and privacy right now.”
Shortly after The Shade Room published Luciani’s statement, Howard wrote his own message on X:

On Monday, Luciani shared pictures from her time at the Weeknd’s concert in Orlando. Howard left a message in the comment section, adding to the confusion surrounding their relationship.

“😍😍,” wrote Howard.
“😊,” replied Luciani.
This is not the first time Luciani and Howard have stirred the pot. The one-time NBA champion also left a loving comment on his ex-wife's Instagram post from Saturday.

"😍😍😍 cheesing hard 😁🤣," Howard wrote.
"@dwighthoward 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋," Luciani replied.
While the divorce filings are real, Howard and Luciani's social media behavior has fueled much talk of reconciliation.

This could potentially mark the former Orlando Magic star's second divorce. He was previously married to former WNBA player Te’a Cooper. His marriage to Cooper also lasted less than a year, as the couple married in 2020 and divorced in 2021.

Neither Howard nor Luciani has publicly confirmed that they have reconciled.

Dwight Howard confirmed he was legally married to Amy Luciani two weeks before divorce reports

Dwight Howard had confirmed his marriage status to Amber Rose Howard, better known as Amy Luciani, during the June 23 episode of "The Breakfast Club" podcast.

After the host asked, Howard confirmed his wife's real name and their marriage status.

"That's not her name, that's a rap name," Howard said. "We are [legally married]. There are always some rumors but I keep that side of my life private. Her real name is Amber."

Their recent interactions have only added to the speculation, but fans will have to wait for an official statement from the couple.

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

