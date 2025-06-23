Dwight Howard spills details behind ugly altercation with Lance Stephenson, claims he apologized

Former players Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson got into a fight during the BIG3 season opener on June 14. Howard shared details of the altercation when he appeared on Monday's episode of the "Breakfast Club."

The eight-time NBA All-Star asserted that Stephenson started raising his hands as if he were going to throw punches, which prompted him to react. However, he regretted his actions and called Ice Cube, the founder of BIG3, to apologize.

"He didn't say anything," Howard said. "He just started putting his hands up like he was going to start throwing punches. So, I'm like, 'Bro, you did it once, you did it twice. What's going on?'

"It was just too much. We out there hooping, I just felt bad after I grabbed him. I'm like, 'Damn. I'm on TV. I'm with Cube. I don't want this to look bad, cos we just got the deal with CBS and everybody.' ... After that, I called Cube and you know let him know, man, I really apologize for that."

The altercation occurred between the LA Riot (Howard's team) and the Miami 305 (Stephenson's team). Stephenson appeared to elbow Howard in the chest, leading to a heated exchange between the two players, as they both shoved and tangled with each other on the floor and into the media tables behind the basket.

Both players were ejected from the game before it ended. Despite the intense scuffle, Miami 305 won the game 50-44.

Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson escape BIG3 suspension after fight

Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson were both ejected after their altercation on June 14. Despite the severity of the offence, both players have reportedly escaped punishment as reported by insider Chris Haynes.

"BIG3 Sources: After extensive review, Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson will avoid suspensions for their on-court altercation that spilled into stands on Saturday," Haynes tweeted last Tuesday. "Both issued warnings and given leniency due to being rookies getting accustomed to physicality of league."

Howard joined the BIG3 as its most decorated player. He returned to action for Week 2 on Sunday when the LA Riot won against the Dallas Power 50-45. Stephenson's Miami 305 lost 50-47 against the Detroit Amps on Sunday.

