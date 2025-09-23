Dwight Howard takes offense as he flips middle finger at fan mockery of his sexuality

Dwight Howard’s wife, Amber Rose Howard, recently shared photos from the couple’s appearance at Netflix’s event for the launch of Sidemen’s Inside: USA show. In the comments section of the same Instagram post, Howard responded to a social media user who attempted to mock him by bringing up the ongoing narrative about his sexuality.Amber Rose Howard posted 10 images and videos from the evening. While a few photos showed her alongside other guests at the event, and some highlighted her individually, several featured her together with Howard.“You took long enough to come find me soulmate 🤎” she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA user, @eazylocc4, used the comments to take a shot at Howard, referencing a rumor that has followed him for years.“Look like a straight dude,” eazylocc4 mocked.Howard was clearly not amused by the disrespectful comment and chose to clap back with a middle finger emoji.“🖕🏾🫵🏾”Credits: Instagram (@dwighthoward)For many years, there has been speculation regarding Howard’s sexuality. This narrative has been fueled by rumors and even a lawsuit, with different sources suggesting that he has an interest in men.However, Dwight Howard has repeatedly shut down these claims, making it clear that he identifies as straight.Howard is part of the American version of the popular British series Inside, which is being hosted by well-known internet personalities Valkyrae and Fanum.At 39, he’ll be going up against a group of fellow contestants that includes real estate agent and model Breana “Bre” Tiesi, streamer and YouTuber Sketch, social media personality Jay Cinco and content creator and model Sydney Thomas, among others.Amber Rose Howard previously filed for divorce from Dwight Howard Dwight Howard and Amber Rose have had quite a rollercoaster relationship. They went public with their romance and announced their engagement in December 2024. By mid-January, just days after agreeing to a mutual restraining order, they got married.Six months later, Amber Rose filed for divorce in July, saying her marriage to the NBA legend is “irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for reconciliation.” She asked the court to equally divide all marital assets and property while also requesting alimony.Despite all the drama, the two have found their way back to each other. Judging from their social media posts, they seem happier and stronger together than ever before.