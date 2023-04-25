Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union to star in 'Pretty Little Wife' series adaptation: All you need to know

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and Hollywood star Gabrielle Union have been married since 2014 after beginning a relationship in 2008. Union has landed a major role starring in and executive producing an upcoming Amazon series based on the novel 'Pretty Little Wife', according to Variety.

The release stated, in part:

"The project is described as "a cat-and-mouse thriller with a pulpy edge and some sexy soap that centers around two brilliant — and very different — Black women: Lily (Union), the pretty little wife suspected of murdering her husband, and Ginny, the detective on the case. Upon entering each other’s lives, they begin to crack open each other’s façade to reveal what really lies beneath."

It is currently unclear when the series is set to be released. Union recently teased that she is also starring in an upcoming Netflix film titled 'The Perfect Find', which is set to release on June 23rd.

How did Dwyane Wade perform in his NBA career?

Dwyane Wade had a legendary 16-year career, mostly spent with the Miami Heat. He averaged averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field, 29.3% from 3-point range and 76.5% from the free-throw line.

Wade, who spent parts of 15 seasons with the Heat, helped lead Miami to three championships, winning one NBA Finals MVP award. Wade was named to 13 All-Star Teams, eight All-NBA Teams, three All-Defensive Teams and the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, while winning the 2008-2009 scoring title.

Is Dwyane Wade headed to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame?

Dwyane Wade is one of the headliners to be indcuted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in what will be a stacked 2023 class. Wade is joined by fellow first-ballot Hall of Famers Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, and Tony Parker, who starred for the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles, Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, respectively. Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will also be a part of the class, as will former WNBA star Becky Hammon.

The 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class also includes the 1976 United States Olympic women's basketball team and a slew of collegiate coaches, most notably former North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Jim Valvano. The induction ceremony will take place on August 11th and August 12th, with the enshrinement taking place on the latter date.

