Dwyane Wade adores wife Gabrielle Union's glittering Oscars Vanity Fair after-party look with 2 words

Dwyane Wade, the Miami Heat legend, attended the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday with his wife, actress Gabrielle Union. The couple walked the red carpet before heading to the Vanity Fair after-party in Beverly Hills.

Wade shared their evening in Hollywood on Instagram, posting photos and videos. He donned an all-black tuxedo, while Union wore a black dress with a swirling gold design. One Instagram story featured a repost of Vanity Fair's video of Union on the red carpet. Another showed the couple outside the Vanity Fair after-party.

Wade then posted a picture of his wife in her after-party look with a two-word caption.

"Timeless Beauty," Wade wrote.

Dwyane Wade posts pictures of his wife and him from Vanity Fair's After-party on Instagram

Wade also shared clips posted by E! News and People Magazine, which showed him and Gabrielle Union posing for the media at the Oscars. The duo complimented each other well in their black outfits as they attended the pompous occasion, which was dominated by "Anora," winning five awards, including Best Picture.

Dwyane Wade shares videos from People Magazine and ET

The event was also a momentous night for the black community. Costume designer Paul Tazewell won the award for Best Costume Design for "Wicked" and became the first Black man to win an award in this category.

Gabrielle Union opens up about Dwyane Wade's cancer scare in 2023

In a Jan. 30 episode of the podcast "The Why With Dwyane Wade," the Miami Heat legend revealed he had a kidney cancer diagnosis in 2023. He had to remove 40% of his kidney, and his wife, Gabrielle Union, opened up about her reaction to the news last month

During last Friday's episode of "The View" on ABC, Union talked about her husband's life-threatening diagnosis.

"I think I was in such shock when he told me the diagnosis," Union said. "You hear cancer, you're paralyzed because you think of the absolute worst-case scenario," she said. "It took all of us awhile and he didn't tell everybody, he didn't tell the whole family, he wanted this to be very under the radar he didn't tell anyone." (From 31:37 onwards)

Union added that Wade is now "cancer-free." The duo has been together since 2010 and got married in 2014.

