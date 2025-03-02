Dwyane Wade beams with pride as daughter Zaya bids farewell to gospel choir with one last performance

Dwyane Wade is known for his illustrious 16-year career on the basketball court, but the former NBA star is also the proud father of five children. Wade has actively supported his children along their journeys and recently shared a special message for his daughter, Zaya, as she prepares for the next phase of her life.

Ad

On Saturday, Wade posted a heartwarming photo of himself and Zaya on his Instagram story. His daughter had just completed her final choir performance and it seemed to bring out the emotional side of Wade. Along with the pic, Wade added the following caption:

"Proud dad tonight. Zaya gave us one last gospel choir performance 😢"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

D. Wade shares a photo of himself with daughter Zaya. Photo Credits: Dwyane Wade's IG account

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Zaya Wade has been an inspiration to many young people who look up to her for her courage. At the age of 12, she came out as transgender and has been a huge supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

Ad

Trending

Zaya is about to turn 18 in May 2025 and has already achieved so much. She is a well-known model and a social media influencer. The teenager has worked with Tiffany & Co. and Miu Miu, and made her runway debut in 2023 at Paris Fashion Week. She has a strong following on social media, with 652,000 plus followers on Instagram.

Wade, who officially retired from the NBA in 2019, is regarded as one of the top players of his generation. The former Miami Heat guard was a 13-time All-Star and led the league in scoring in 2009. He also guided the Heat to three NBA championships between 2006 to 2013.

Ad

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade praises daughter Zaya for her academic excellence

Utah Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade and majority owner Ryan Smith watch a game at Crypto.com Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

Dwyane Wade rarely misses an opportunity to praise his kids and his Instagram story from Saturday focused on his daughter Zaya. He shared a pic from Seventeen magazine after the popular publication featured Zaya Wade on the cover of their latest edition.

Ad

There were several photos to choose from in Seventeen's Instagram post, but Wade went with a selfie pic alongside his daughter. While Zaya has already accomplished so much in her young life, her father highlighted what really stood out.

"What I'm proudest of most is Zaya has maintained a 4.0 gpa for her entire life🔥"

D. Wade praises daughter Zaya in social media post. Photo Credits: Dwyane Wade's IG account

Making the cover of Seventeen magazine is a massive achievement, and something Zaya and the entire Wade family will be proud of.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.