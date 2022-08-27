“Dwyane Wade became the blame game… We’re also saying this about AD” - NBA analyst believes LeBron James’ co-stars are always blamed if he doesn’t win a title, calls it the nature of the beast

Russell Westbrook received a ton of flak for not being more effective around LeBron James in the LA Lakers’ embarrassing display last season. Everyone knew Westbrook’s game was a bad fit in a James-centric offense. However, the four-time MVP pushed to acquire the triple-double king.

With Westbrook’s deficiencies highlighted, no one has taken more blame than the former OKC Thunder superstar.

Fox Sports Radio host Veejay Huskey contends that players around “King James” usually get the blame if James fails to win a championship.

Here’s what Huskey had to say on “The Odd Couple” podcast regarding how co-superstars became scapegoats when LeBron James went home empty-handed:

“When they [Miami Heat] got eliminated by the Spurs, Dwyane Wade got talked about like it was his fault. He became the blame game. Dwyane Wade became the blame game, the same thing happened to Kevin Love…We’re saying this about AD, too…”

He continued:

“It’s the nature of the beast when LeBron is involved. This is just a fact…If you go out there and if you come here and play with him and you do not win, you will be the blame game. They will either ship you off, discount you or discredit you. That’s just the truth!”

Dwyane Wade 2014



GM1: 8/18 19pts 3reb 2ast

GM2: 5/9 14pts 7reb 4ast

GM3: 8/12 22pts 4reb 2ast

GM4: 3/13 10pts 2reb 4ast

GM5: 4/12 11pts 3reb 1ast



Everyone in their right minds new D Wade was running LOW on milage. The reporters after GM5 were brutal about it

The 2014 NBA Finals featuring the Miami Heat, led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, were embarrassed by the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio’s “Beautiful Game” team thoroughly annihilated Miami’s fearsome trio.

In Game 4 of the series, Wade finished with 10 points on 3-13 shooting and missed four of eight free throw attempts. The “Flash” followed up his miserable performance with another stinker in Game 5. D-Wade managed 11 points on 4-12 shooting.

2014 NBA Finals



The Spurs outscored the Heat by 70 points in the series, the largest points diff in a single Finals in NBA history.



They won games 3 through 5 by at least 15 pts, becoming the first team in NBA history with three straight 15-pt wins in a Finals series (ELIAS).

Based on Huskey’s analysis, Kevin Love received the same treatment in the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. The Cleveland Cavaliers no longer had Kyrie Irving at that time. Therefore, most were expecting Love to put up better and bigger numbers.

Love averaged 19 PPG and 11.3 RPG in four games as the Cavs were swept by the juggernaut Warriors. He and LeBron James were the only players who averaged double-figures for Cleveland. Still, he was criticized for failing to ramp up his game and provide James with more support.

Anthony Davis wasn't punished for his 2020 NBA Finals performance. He was arguably as dominant as LeBron James on their way to the championship. But over the last few years, he has been ripped for playing out of shape and for lacking the drive to consistently win.

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



Chuck goes in on the Lakers' early-season struggles 🗣️



(via



"I blame Anthony Davis... you ain't doing what you supposed to do. You're 27 years old, you're supposed to be in your prime."

The criticisms hurled at AD, however, seemed fairer than what Wade and Love had been forced to go through.

LeBron James left Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat after the 2014 NBA Finals to return to Cleveland

Oklahoma City Thunder v Miami Heat - Game Five

After taking his talents to South Beach and promising to deliver multiple championships, LeBron James left the Miami Heat and returned to Cleveland. He won two championships. He could have won more had it not been for a colossal collapse against the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.

Dwyane Wade’s 2014 NBA Finals looked like the start of his decline. James must have sensed it and wanted to go someplace else where he could get a better shot at winning another title.

Everything Cleveland @everythingcle_



Seven years ago today, LeBron James left South Beach to return to the @Cavs.



The rest is history “I’m Coming Home”Seven years ago today, LeBron James left South Beach to return to the @Cavs.The rest is history “I’m Coming Home”Seven years ago today, LeBron James left South Beach to return to the @Cavs.The rest is history 🏆 https://t.co/qvrUHzXONQ

Going back to Cleveland suddenly became a viable option. The Cavaliers had a young team led by Kyrie Irving, who could be guided by a proven winner. LeBron James cemented his NBA legacy by delivering Cleveland’s first championship in any pro sport in more than half a century.

