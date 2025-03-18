Dwyane Wade celebrates three generations of Wades in heartfelt birthday tribute on his pop's special day

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is considered one of the greatest shooting guards. However, the three-time NBA champion takes even more pride in being a family man.

On Tuesday, he posted a wholesome picture on Instagram to wish his father a happy birthday. The Hall of Famer posted a photo of him, his 23-year-old son, Zaire, and his father and wrote:

"Happy Birthday Pops! We LOVE You! 3 generations of Wades!"

Dwayne Wade has been very vocal about his support for his kids. He's been there to support his 17-year-old transgender daughter, Zaya, after getting full custody of her and Zaire following his divorce from Siovaughn Funches.

He also has an 11-year-old son, Xavier, with Aja Metoyer and a daughter, Kaavia James, with actress Gabrielle Union. He's also the legal guardian of his nephew, 21-year-old Dahveon Morris.

Dwyane Wade blames LeBron James for Bronny criticism

Being a father, Wade understands why LeBron James was so heated when he heard Stephen A. Smith criticize his son Bronny.

Nevertheless, as much as he sympathizes with his close friend and former teammate, Dwayne also thinks James could've taken a different approach because Smith was doing his job. Speaking on the "7 PM in Brooklyn" podcast on Thursday, Wade told Carmelo Anthony:

“That was strictly a father; that was not LeBron James, one of the greatest players we’ve ever seen, that was strictly a dad. And from a dad's perspective, ‘I’m at you'. But ... from another perspective, [Smith is] doing his job, you’re not wrong for doing your job."

Wade also thinks that LeBron brought all this heat on Bronny himself, as James raised the expectations and disrespected fellow NBA players by claiming that Bronny was better than some of them while still in high school.

“And two, Bron is my guy, but Bron did put some extra heat on Bronny," Wade said. "When Bron put out that tweet about 'He’s better than these cats in the NBA,' they checked that. It was, ‘Ok’ so they are waiting on something. A lot of people saw it and said, 'Alright, let’s take a closer look at Bronny’s performances.'"

Just like Wade, James is a caring and loving family man, but that can get the best of people at times, even those who are used to being in the spotlight 24/7.

