Dwyane Wade Championships: How many NBA Final rings did Heat legend win? 

Dwyane Wade is a part of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2023 who indeed deserves the recognition. The 13-time NBA All-Star has made it to the NBA Finals five times and won three of them.

Let's take a look at the NBA championship titles that Wade won in his basketball career.

2006: Dwyane Wade announced himself to the world with his first championship

In just his third year in the league, Dwyane Wade already has a championship ring under his belt. Teaming up with Shaquille O'Neal a season ago and losing to the Detroit Pistons, the Miami Heat came in the 2005-06 season with a much stronger lineup and defeated the Dallas Mavericks in six games during the NBA Finals.

In that series, Wade became a household name after tallying 42, 36, and 43 points in Game 3, 4, and 5, respectively of the NBA Finals as the Miami Heat came alive after falling 0-2.

Other notable players who played with Wade that year were Alonzo Mourning, Gary Payton, Antoine Walker, James Posey, Jason Williams, Udonis Haslem, and Dorell Wright.

2012: Dwyane Wade second and first with the 'Heatles'

This is indeed another special memory as the Miami Heat was coming out of a tough NBA Finals loss against Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA Finals.

With one season of experience between the Heat's Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh, this team came in and won 27 straight games during the NBA season.

In the 2012 NBA Finals, the experience kicked in as the Heat was able to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder team with a young Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden in five games.

Apart from the 'Big Three,' this team had the likes of Mike Miller, Mario Chalmers, Shane Battier, James Jones, Juwan Howard, Joel Anthony, and rookie Norris Cole.

2013: Dwyane Wade's last with the Miami Heat

Coming in as defending champions, the Miami Heat even got stronger after adding shooters Ray Allen, Rashard Lewis, and colorful center Chris 'Birdman' Anderson. This team finished the season with a 66-16 record and entered the playoffs as the top team in the NBA Eastern Conference.

Defeating the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and Indiana Pacers to get to the NBA Finals, the Heat was about to enter a historical series with the San Antonio Spurs led by Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard.

The most notable victory in the 2013 NBA Finals was in Game 6 as the Heat came back from a 13-point deficit, and Ray Allen hit the game-tying three-pointer to put the game to overtime. Heat won Game 6 and took over Game 7 to win the 2013 championship.

