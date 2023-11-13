Dwyane Wade, Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon in the house as Lakers take on Blazers at Crypto.com Arena

The LA Lakers have some serious star power in the house for their home matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and Formula One racers Charles Leclerc and Esteban Ocon are among the celebrities in attendance at the Crypto.com Arena.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The shorthanded Lakers (4-5) are without Wade’s former Heat co-star, LeBron James, who is out due to a left calf contusion. LA is looking to get back to .500 following its slow start to the season.

Fortunately for the Lakers, they are taking on a struggling Portland squad (3-5) that is missing most of its guards due to injuries. This includes the Blazers’ starting backcourt of Scoot Henderson (ankle) and Anfernee Simons (thumb) as well as veteran reserve guard Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring).

So, both teams will have to overcome injuries to secure a victory.

Also Read: "Friends compete harder against one another" - Kevin Durant claps back at fan dissing his friendly dual with LeBron James

Lakers coach Darvin Ham on LeBron James’ calf injury

LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham and superstar forward LeBron James

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Lakers coach Darvin Ham spoke about LeBron James’ calf injury.

According to Ham, James is considered day-to-day, and the team is just being cautious with the soon-to-be 39-year-old.

Expand Tweet

James’ injury occurred during LA’s 122-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday. James collided with Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant in the first quarter. He ultimately returned and played through the injury, finishing with 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists on 64.7% shooting in 36 minutes.

However, according to James, his calf remained tight throughout the game:

“It never loosened up,” James said.

“Pretty much locked up right then and there. So, I tried to keep my composure, make sure I was okay, and try to keep it stretched out and as loose as possible and play the game and be effective.”

With LA only being 10 games into the season, the team didn’t want to risk James aggravating his injury and missing extended time. The superstar forward has played fewer than 60 games in each of the last three seasons due to various injuries.

Through nine games, James is averaging 25.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.8 3-pointers per game on 56.9% shooting.

Also Read: "I'm not buying that one": Paul Pierce disputes Kevin Durant defense against claim calling out his friendship with LeBron James