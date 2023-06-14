Dwyane Wade claims he would be in ‘GOAT conversation’ if he had injury-free career: "I was one of them dudes"

Dwyane Wade boldly declared his status as one of the greatest NBA players of all time. Wade said he would have been in the GOAT conversation if not for his injuries.

Wade's assertion came during an interview with Shannon Sharpe, where he reflected on his journey and the impact injuries had on his trajectory:

"So in my mind, you mothaf—— right. I was one of them dudes. You couldn’t tell me in ’06, ’07, ’08 that I wasn’t going on to where I wanted to go, right? Why not? The league is not hard for me. I’m averaging 30 a game in the NBA."

Wade's illustrious career began with his selection among the top five picks in the NBA draft and lasted beyond 16 years. Additionally, he earned three NBA championship titles in 2006, 2012, and 2013.

The fact that Wade was named the Most Valuable Player at the NBA Finals in 2006 demonstrates both his impressive skillset and strong leadership abilities. His inclusion on the NBA 75th Anniversary team only further cements his position as an all-time great.

Despite his incredible accomplishments, injuries were a constant obstacle for Wade throughout his career. His time as an NBA player was marked by two surgeries that were necessitated by an earlier college knee injury. These setbacks undoubtedly hampered his overall performance and limited his ability to reach his full potential on the court.

The forthcoming induction of Wade into the Basketball Hall of Fame highlights how remarkable he was during his career and positions him as one of basketball's elites. Wade's impact and influence on the game extend beyond his statistics and accolades, as he inspired countless fans and aspiring athletes with his electrifying style of play and relentless competitiveness.

Dwyane Wade's hypothetical injury-free career was hard to imagine. However, it's an undeniable fact that he was truly great during the height of his success.

Wade's claim to be in the GOAT conversation may not surpass the likes of LeBron James or Kobe Bryant, but his assertion sheds light on the untapped potential he believes he possesses.

Dwyane Wade's god mode performance: A night of basketball mastery

One unforgettable night in Dwyane Wade's illustrious career showcased his ability to transcend the boundaries of ordinary basketball and enter a realm of pure mastery. On April 12, 2009, Wade's god mode took center stage as the Miami Heat faced off against defending NBA champions Boston Celtics.

From the opening tip, it was clear that something special was unfolding. Wade seamlessly combined his exceptional skills, athleticism, and basketball IQ to deliver a mesmerizing performance. He effortlessly sliced through defenders, finishing at the rim with remarkable finesse. His shooting touch was impeccable, and his playmaking prowess left onlookers in awe.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo On this date in 2009, Dwyane Wade scored a career-high 55 points in a 122-105 win over the New York Knicks.



The only players with more points in a game in Heat history are LeBron James (61) and Glen Rice (56).



All 3 of Wade's 50-point games came during the 2008-09 season. On this date in 2009, Dwyane Wade scored a career-high 55 points in a 122-105 win over the New York Knicks. The only players with more points in a game in Heat history are LeBron James (61) and Glen Rice (56).All 3 of Wade's 50-point games came during the 2008-09 season. https://t.co/dLm6fMLZZ5

As the game progressed, Wade's dominance became even more evident. The crowd erupted with every incredible play as he put on a show that defied conventional expectations.

By the time the final whistle echoed through the stadium, Wade had scored a remarkable total of 55 points, combined with astonishing figures of nine assists and four rebounds, placing his display among one of the best individual performances ever witnessed in NBA games.

