Dwyane Wade drops 2-word reaction as he enjoys boozy outing with wife Gabrielle Union in LA

On Friday, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade enjoyed a night out with his wife, Gabrielle Union. The three-time NBA champion shared a snippet of their boozy outing on his Instagram, captioning it with a two-word reaction.

Wade and Union dined at "Damn I Miss Paris" in Los Angeles and enjoyed a glass of wine.

"@damnimissparis night out," Wade wrote.

Dwyane Wade with his wife Gabrielle Union on Instagram (image credit: instagram/dwyanewade)

"Damn I Miss Paris" is a popular cocktail bar located on West Adams Boulevard and is a favorite among cocktail enthusiasts. Wade and Union enjoyed the drinks, with Union holding a wine glass in a video posted by her husband. The actress and TV personality wore a stylish black dress, which she paired with black lace heels.

Additionally, Wade is also a wine connoisseur and owns a wine brand. Called "Wade Cellars," it was founded in 2014 and is based in Napa Valley, California. He partnered with the Pahlmeyer family for the venture and has found success in the industry.

Dwyane Wade gives his take on GOAT debate and chooses LeBron James' one characteristic over Michael Jordan

The GOAT debate is one of the most talked about topics in the NBA, as players and fans continue to argue over it. Usually revolving around Michael Jordan and LeBron James, the topic has been divisive. However, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently gave his take on it and believes that his former teammate has upped Jordan in one department.

During an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Wade explained how James had overtaken Jordan in terms of longevity.

"No, I mean, MJ averaged 20 when he came back and he was still very good, but LeBron has stayed at a level that we haven’t seen,” Wade said on Friday. “The conversations of greatness — he makes it hard. All the older guys before were like, ‘It’s about Wilt, it’s about Kareem, it’s about these guys,’ but because of his consistency, I mean, he’s averaging 30 points per game in his 20th year in the league.”

Wade argued that James has progressed better, using Jordan's tenure with the Wizards as an example of how his former teammate has surpassed him in this area.

