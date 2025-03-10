Dwyane Wade drops 4-word reaction as he looks back on his iconic 48-point blitzkrieg

Miami Heat legend, Dwyane Wade recently posted a throwback reel to commemorate one of the greatest moments of his illustrious career. Wade spent 14 and a half seasons with the Heat, cementing his legacy as the franchise's GOAT.

In the Instagram story, he shared his iconic shot from March 9, 2009, against the Chicago Bulls. It was also arguably his greatest game as a Heat player, finishing with 48 points, six rebounds, 12 assists, four steals and three blocks.

Wade hit the game-winning 3-point shot to secure Miami's 130-127 victory in double overtime. After his buzzer-beating heave, he celebrated atop the scorer's table and uttered his iconic phrase:

"This is my house!"

Dwyane Wade shared this on his Instagram stories. (Photo: @dwyanewade on IG)

Fast forward to 15 years later in 2024, the Miami Heat honored Wade by erecting a statue depicting him saying, "This is my house!" While the gesture was well-received, the statue faced heavy criticism on social media for its lack of resemblance to Wade.

It became one of the best memes of the year, but Wade was fazed by the nonsense talk. Here's what the three-time NBA champion told the Associated Press a few days after the online world went crazy about his statute:

"I care, but I don’t," Wade said. "The social media world is about opinions. Everyone has an opinion. Everyone, use y'all opinions. Please talk more about us. Talk more about a statue, come on down to see it, take some photos, send some memes. We don't care."

While the internet has largely moved on from the jokes, they resurface occasionally. As for Dwyane Wade, his legacy is already secured and whatever honor comes his way is just a bonus. He's already in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023.

Dwyane Wade's 'This is my house!' moment

On March 9, 2009, the Miami Heat welcomed the Chicago Bulls in South Beach for a rematch of their 2007 first-round playoff series. The Heat were swept by the Bulls, dethroning the defending champions with ease.

The following season, Miami managed only 16 wins, largely due to Dwyane Wade's shoulder injury. In an intense contest, the two teams slugged it out like heavyweight boxers, needing two overtimes to settle the score.

John Salmons had the ball and was ready to take the shot against Udonis Haslem. He made a spin move, which was anticipated by Wade, poking the ball loose with under three seconds remaining.

Wade picked up the ball and sprinted until reaching the arc, hitting a one-legged off-balanced 3-point shot at the buzzer for the win. He then sprinted to the scorer's table, looked at the frenzied crowd and shouted his iconic phrase.

It would go down as one of his most iconic moments as an NBA player. He would have similar game-winners throughout his career, including one in his final season against the Golden State Warriors.

