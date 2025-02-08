Dwyane Wade drops 4-word reaction on marquee buyout forward Ben Simmons landing next to 2x NBA MVP

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to Instagram to share an interesting trade analogy on Friday. The three-time NBA champion was in agreement with NBA and fitness coach Chris Johnson, who suggested Ben Simmons would be a perfect fit alongside a two-time NBA MVP.

In an Instagram post shared by Wade's podcast handle 'WY Network,' Johnson was quoted suggesting an off-season move for Nets star Ben Simmons. The fitness coach believed that the Warriors and 2-time MVP winner Steph Curry would be a great fit for the Australian star:

"You put Ben Simmons on the Golden State Warriors, and we're going to have to talk about who's winning the West," Johnson expressed.

Dwayne Wade was seen agreeing to this analogy on his personal Instagram account re-sharing the post and adding a four-word caption to the story:

"@chrisjohnson with an interesting take," he wrote following it up with an emoji.

D Wade reacts to Chris Johnson's comment on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@dwyanewade)

Ben Simmons is currently in his final year of the $177 million, five-year contract that he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020. This contract saw him earn an average of $35 million a year, with his final year seeing him earn $40 million.

However, with his contract set to expire in the summer, Simmons is currently a marquee buyout prospect as he can choose to forego the current contract for a sum amount. The former 76ers man will be hopeful to join a serious title contender this summer as he hopes to win his first NBA title in the coming years.

Dwyane Wade once suggested to Ben Simmons that he wouldn't need a jump shot

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has always been touted as the next big thing in the NBA ever since he was drafted as the first overall pick during the 2016 NBA Draft. The 6'10" Australian started his career as a point guard and had drawn comparisons to the legendary Magic Johnson.

Although his build and position did entail that he could have a career like Magic, his game and playstyle, however, said otherwise. The former 76ers star had a massive hole in his offensive duties, with his jumper especially needing reforming.

D Wade, however, felt Simmons was better without the jumper, as he spoke on this during his trade to the Nets in 2022. Giving a reason for this he explained:

"Ben can get his teammates involved in the game. I think we got the scenario of that, Ben needs to start shooting jumpers. Yes. Ben needs to evolve in the game. But right now, Ben needs to do what Ben do, to the best to his abilities. If he do what he do at the max, it doesn't matter about the jump shooting."

Ben Simmons seems to be working on his jumper as videos of him working on the move surfaced online and could be an important evolution to his game.

