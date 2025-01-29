Dwyane Wade drops 5-word message summing up special Paris outing with wife Gabrielle Union 

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were among many celebrities present in Paris to attend the ongoing Haute Couture Week. The power couple dressed up for the occasion, turning heads while twinning in all-black outfits.

Wade flaunted the couple’s choice of outfit through his social media. The Miami Heat legend shared W Magazine’s post on his Instagram story and captioned it:

“Date Night but in Paris!”

Credits: Instagram (@dwyanewade)

“The Flash” also added heart emojis in the comments section of the post from W Magazine.

Credits: Instagram (@dwyanewade)

Wade and Union were hosted at the Hotel Plaza Athenee to celebrate Pharrell Williams’ newest Tiffany & Co. Titan jewelry collection.

Dwyane Wade hypes Gabrielle Union’s outfit for Spring-Summer 2025 show

Gabrielle Union left the fashion world in awe with her outfit for the Schiaparelli haute couture Spring-Summer 2025 show. The actress donned a black off-the-shoulder dress with mesh panels.

Union’s Instagram post showcasing her outfit for the occasion became the talk of the internet. Within a day, it received over 145k likes and 2,400 comments.

Wade was among the many who commented and praised the photo, hyping her up by posting it on his Instagram story.

“Sheesh,” the three-time NBA champ wrote along with a fire emoji.

Credits: Instagram (@dwyanewade)

Many fans joined Wade to showcase their admiration for Union and her eye-catching outfit.

“Also body is bodyinggggg,” one fan wrote.

“You make every moment a runway - Beyond Stunning!” another fan said.

“Yes, the dress is incredible but can we talk about the face and that hair — MY GAWD!!!” one fan added.

