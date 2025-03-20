Dwyane Wade drops heartfelt reaction as daughter Kaavia links up with "God Dad" Udonis Haslem

Dwyane Wade shared a heartwarming picture on his Instagram, featuring his daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, and her godfather, Udonis Haslem. In the photo, Wade and Haslem are seen kissing the 6-year-old on each cheek.

Ad

“God dad & Dad 🖤,” Wade affectionately captioned the post.

Credits: Instagram (@dwyanewade)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Haslem, a friend and former Miami Heat teammate of Wade, instantly reacted to the post by re-sharing the story. He further added a heart emoji to express his gratitude to the Wade family.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Credits: Instagram (@ud40)

Haslem has played an active role in Kaavia’s life. He has previously surprised her by attending her dance recital, a moment that clearly delighted her, as seen in Dwyane Wade’s social media updates.

Ad

Kaavia has also been by Haslem’s side during his biggest career milestones. The youngster was present during the Miami Heat-Orlando Magic game on 9th April 2023, the final regular-season game of Haslem’s lengthy 20-year NBA career.

Dwyane Wade’s wife thanks Udonis Haslem for being an “incredible” godfather

Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union-Wade, shared a series of photos and videos from the day their family attended Udonis Haslem’s final regular season game. Apart from congratulating Haslem on his distinguished career, Gabrielle expressed her gratitude for him being an “incredible” godfather to Kaavia.

Ad

“It’s a Miami Easter 🐣 🔥 Congratulations @ud40 on an amazing career and being an incredible Godfather to @kaaviajames #FamilyOverEverything,” Gabrielle captioned her post.

Ad

One of the videos captured a touching moment between Kaavia and Haslem. After the game, Haslem spent some quality time with his goddaughter, thanking her for being present. He then asked her, “Did you have fun at the game?” to which the young Kaavia excitedly nodded before embracing him with a warm hug.

Haslem delivered a performance of a lifetime with Kaavia and family cheering him on. He made the most of the 25 minutes of playing time that he received, leading the game with 24 points. He also recorded three rebounds and a block, a performance that helped the Heat clinch a 123-110 victory over their state rivals and the 44th win of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.