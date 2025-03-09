Dwyane Wade embraces vibrant flower-themed nails as he unwinds the weekend in style 

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade seems to be unwinding this weekend in style as seen on his Instagram stories. Wade took to his Instagram to show off his vibrant flower-themed nails done by artist Thuy Nguyen. This was followed by another story where Wade was seen engaging in some top-of-the-line skincare.

Check out Wade’s Instagram stories below:

Dwyane Wade showed off his new nails and self-care on Instagram over the weekend

Wade shared pictures of him practicing some vocal awareness and getting cupping therapy

Wade's Saturday started with some teeth cleaning and ended at the gym

To recap, Wade's weekend was spent in style as he started with some teeth cleaning, went on to get cupping therapy, did some vocal awareness prep work, showed off his nails, and engaged in skin care before spending some time at the gym.

Dwyane Wade recently revealed that he survived kidney cancer following an operation. So, it is refreshing to see a legend of the game unwind and take care of himself after surviving such a major illness.

How Kobe Bryant’s fame humbled Dwyane Wade at 2008 Olympics

In 2008, Dwyane Wade was already one of the best basketball players in the world. As a result, he was chosen to the 2008 Olympics team that was made to avenge the embarrassing loss suffered by the USA men’s basketball team in the 2004 Olympics, where they only managed to get their hands on a bronze medal.

Wade, despite being one of the biggest basketball players at the time, was humbled when he saw how the fans in China reacted to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Recalling Bryant’s massive fame on his podcast, Wade said:

“First of all, you thought you were famous, until you went to China with Kobe.”

Speaking on his experience with Kobe in the Olympic Village, Wade added:

“We were in the Olympic Village, cause Kobe wanted to make sure we touched the people, wanted to make sure we wasn’t separated from the other athletes.

"This is when I realized he was at a different level than I. … This motherf***er could speak nine different languages, he spoke to everybody in their native tongue.”

Bryant’s proficiency in foreign languages is well documented as he talked trash with his former teammate Pau Gasol in Spanish. Kobe also heckled Luka Doncic in Slovenian in 2019.

Perhaps it is Bryant’s appreciation of different cultures and his image as an ambassador of the game that helped him connect with so many fans outside of the United States.

It could be quite some time before we see a Basketball figure as magnetic as Kobe Bryant was, at the height of his powers. Surely, more players should take a page out of Bryant's book and try to connect with audiences outside the USA.

