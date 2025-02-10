Dwyane Wade, ex-Lakers star's wife react to Serena Williams crip walking to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" at Super Bowl

Serena Williams shared the spotlight with Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show on Sunday. The tennis legend danced to “Not Like Us,” the rapper’s Grammy-winning Song of the Year masterpiece.

Williams, who performed on stage with other professional dancers, shared the clip on Instagram.

Dwyane Wade, ex Lakers' forward Pau Gasol's wife, Catherine Gasol, and others reacted to the surprise number from Williams. The Miami Heat legend used fire emojis in his reaction.

Cat wrote:

“Yesssss”

Team USA added:

“🐐 sighting.”

Reality TV personality Heather Chase, who goes by Heather Kapiolani on IG, claimed:

“👏🏼 STOLE 👏🏼 THE 👏🏼 SHOW 👏🏼”

Dwyane Wade, Cat Gasol and others' reaction to Serena Williams' "Not Like Us" clip with Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. [photo: @serenawilliams/IG]

After the show, which ended in a standing ovation from fans, Serena Williams had this to say backstage:

“Man, I did not crip-walk like that at Wimbledon. That would have been fiiiiiineeeee!”

Williams sometimes gave fans a glimpse of her dancing skills while competing in tennis. She famously performed the 'crip walk' after winning the Olympic gold medal at the London Olympics 2012.

Drake once took a shot at Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian

In 2022, Drake released his album “Her Loss,” which included the single “Middle of the Ocean.” The Canadian, who reportedly had a relationship with Serena Williams before the tennis superstar married Alexis Ohanian, wrote:

“Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie

“He claim we don’t got a problem but

“No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi.”

Ohanian responded with a message on X on Nov. 4, 2022:

“The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.”

Williams did not say anything but reacted to her husband’s post with love emojis. On Sunday, she joined Kendrick Lamar on stage to dance to a song dedicated to dissing Drake.

