Dwyane Wade goes topless with Gabrielle Union and friends for a crazy night: “A great a** time”

NBA and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade celebrated his Hall of Fame induction in the class of 2023 in style. The retired star went topless while partying with his wife, Gabriella Union-Wade, and his friends. Wade posted pictures of his celebration on Instagram.

"The content is giving... A great a** time!!" wrote Wade.

Online luxury shopping store FRWD threw the party for Dwyane Wade at their Los Angeles headquarters. Kendall Jenner is the creative director of the brand owned by Revolve Group. FRWD had Wade's name embedded on their wall with the company's name to honor his Hall of Fame induction.

Wade ensure he didn't slack when it came to his style as he donned a high-waisted Bottega Veneta trousers with a Saint Laurent belt, with Versace shoes. He topped it with a white Intimissimi vest and a black jacket, matching the vibe that FRWD represents as a luxury brand.

Dwyane Wade will get enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame alongside other headliners of the 2023 class, including Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon.

Dwyane Wade looks in solid shape post-retirement

Dwyane Wade looks in tremendous shape post-retirement. The former Miami Heat superstar seems to be strict with his regime years after the end of his playing days. Wade was one of the best athletes in the NBA, and his discipline after his retirement shows exactly why.

Wade once claimed he was in better shape than he was during his playing days. Here's what the 41-year-old said in an interview with CNBC:

“I feel like I’m in better shape now than I was actually as a player. I was very muscular, but I didn’t take care of my body in the way that I should’ve because I didn’t have the knowledge.

“I care more about [my daily wellness practices]. I understand their importance.”

Along with taking care of his businesses, Wade is also frequently training with his son Zaire, who is also a professional basketball player. Wade also practices with several NBA players when he can.

Dwyane Wade took his health seriously after realizing he didn't have to undergo mandatory routines like he did during his playing days. He was on his own post-retirement in this regard. Wade frequently struggled with aches and pains, leading him to form a routine. It seems like a healthy way to stay consistent mentally, too.

