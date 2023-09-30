Dwyane Wade goes wild as he follows in Steph Curry's footsteps, nailing a hole-in-one at Pebble Beach golf course

NBA superstars often spend their offseason playing golf. From the legendary Michael Jordan to Steph Curry, it doesn't come as a surprise when NBA players show their skillset in golf. Such a case is another NBA legend, Dwyane Wade, who made an impressive achievement while playing golf at Pebble Beach in California.

Wade played golf at Pebble Beach, which is considered the top course, and one of the most difficult, in the United States and hit a hole-in-one, which is considered a remarkable accomplishment in golf.

After hitting a hole-in-one, Wade went crazy and started celebrating while running around, while his friends congratulated him.

"My first hall-in-one, baby. I have been waiting on this for three years," Dwyane Wade said on camera, as he continued to celebrate.

The three-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer went to social media and reacted to his hole-in-one achievement:

"From the NBA hall of fame to the Pebble Beach Hall of Fame 🏌🏾‍♂️ I might as well get golf tattooed on my body, I’m locked in for life! HOLE -IN-ONE!" Dwyane Wade wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry, who is a great golf player himself, shared an Instagram story to congratulate Wade, writing "This is dope".

Dwyane Wade picks Steph Curry over Magic Johnson for best point guard of all time

Dwyane Wade was recently asked to pick the best five players of all time in each position and made some interesting choices:

"My all-time starting five to date: Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaq. Call. Beating everybody!" the Hall of Famer guard told GQ Sports, via Basketball Network.

Wade picked Steph Curry over Magic Johnson for the best point guard of all time, as the debate on who the best is between the two continues to make headlines.

"Yes. It’s me and Magic [Johnson)? That’s the conversation? That’s what basketball, that’s what sports is all about. That’s why people watch. That’s why people get in heated debates about it. I love it. So, you put me on my own team, I'm going to rep myself for sure," Steph Curry told Gilbert Arenas last month, via Fox News.

Of course, fellow NBA legend Magic Johnson didn't hold back and replied to Steph Curry, explaining why he is the best point guard of all time:

"OK, so, if he got more than five championships, if he got more than three Finals MVPs and three league MVPs, then he's the greatest.

"If he got more than No. 1 in assists all-time in the Finals, No. 2 in double-doubles [in the playoffs and Finals], No. 1 in triple-doubles all-time in the NBA playoffs, No. 4 in steals all-time in the playoffs, if he got more than those numbers, then he's the best," Magic Johnson said in an interview with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio, via Yahoo Sports.

"If he got more than all those things, he's the best. But the last time I checked, he doesn't."

Of course, such debates are very objective and everyone has their own opinion on that matter. What is important here is that both Johnson and Curry revolutionized the game of basketball during their respective eras and that's why they are both considered among the NBA all-time greats.