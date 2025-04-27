Dwyane Wade was among the NBA personalities who welcomed Shedeur Sanders to the Browns with open arms after he was drafted. On Saturday, Sanders was selected by the Browns with the sixth pick of the fifth round and 144th overall in the NFL draft.

The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders received a warm welcome from the NBA community. Wade shared Complex’s post celebrating Sanders’ draft selection on his Instagram story and expressed his excitement in the post’s caption.

"SHEDEUR!!!⌚⌚⌚" Wade wrote.

Dwyane Wade congratulates Sanders after getting drafted. (Credits: @dwyanewade/Instagram)

Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell also extended his warm welcome to Shedeur on X.

"Welcome to the Land💯 @ShedeurSanders," Mitchell tweeted.

LeBron James' former teammate and Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson also welcomed the Browns rookie on X.

"Welcome to the city! This city and these fans will embrace you like no other #LEGENDARY" Thompson tweeted.

Shedeur's draft position surprised many, as the former University of Colorado player had been projected as a top-five pick. However, as the draft progressed, team after team passed on selecting the son of the NFL legend until the sixth round.

The Browns reportedly traded their 166th and 192nd picks to Philadelphia to acquire the former Buffaloes star.

NBA legend Isiah Thomas sends heartfelt message to Shedeur Sanders amid draft struggle

Shedeur Sanders' draft experience was difficult, as the former Colorado Buffaloes star, once projected among the top picks, nearly went undrafted. NFL teams passed on Coach Prime’s son round after round until he was finally selected in the sixth round.

While Sanders faced uncertainty, NBA legend Isiah Thomas offered the young quarterback some words of encouragement.

On Saturday, the former Detroit Pistons star posted an image featuring Sanders’ name on Instagram and shared a heartfelt message in the caption:

"We love ❤️ you young brother. Keep your head high and continue to vibrate with love and joy. We are proud of you!! @nfl @nflpa @deionsanders @cubuffsfootball."

Although it was a surprise to see Shedeur Sanders get drafted at No. 166, superstars have been drafted low before, including NFL legend Tom Brady, who was selected No. 199 in 2000 and went on to have one of the most prestigious careers in football history.

With that example in mind, Shedeur has plenty of room and time to grow and achieve greatness in the sport where his father excelled both as a player and now as a coach.

