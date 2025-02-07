Dwyane Wade & other NBA stars react to Nate Robinson's major kidney transplant news

Former NBA guard Nate Robinson received some big news on Friday morning, announcing via Instagram that he will undergo a kidney transplant that will save his life. Robinson had been very open in recent years about the fact that he was struggling with kidney failure, and if he didn't receive a transplant, the condition would eventually be fatal.

After the NBA community rallied around the high-flying fan-favorite in hopes of finding him a kidney, Robinson announced on Friday morning that he would be getting a new kidney.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Robinson shared the good news with his followers, with well-wishes and congratulatory messages quickly pouring in from NBA players both past and present.

In his heartwarming post, Robinson wrote, in part:

"Today is the day I get my new kidney , thank you to all the people that sent prayers and texted my phone giving me encouragement & love !!!"

Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, who revealed his own recent health scare replied with emojis:

Nate Robinson's former Chicago Bulls teammate Carlos Boozer was quick to respond:

Jamal Crawford, who had called on the NBA community to find Robinson a new kidney also responded:

2005 3-point contest champion Quentin Richardson also replied:

NCAA/NBA legend Chris Webber was also quick to drop some emojis under Nate Robinson's post:

Former big man Al Harrington also weighed in, sending a heartwarming message to Robinson:

"It's opened my eyes," - Nate Robinson opened up on battling kidney failure, and how it gave him a new perspective

Back in 2022, Nate Robinson revealed to the world that he had been battling kidney failure for four years. At the time, he explained that if he didn't receive a new kidney soon, he would die.

Despite that, he reported that thanks to dialysis treatments, which he was undergoing three days a week, he was able to survive despite renal failure. While the treatments were keeping him alive, he also pointedly said that without them, he would be dead within weeks.

Two years later, back in April of 2024, Robinson appeared on the OG Show with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller that the whole situation opened his eyes, and gave him an entirely new perspective on life:

"Dealing with this situation with my kidneys, it's opened my eyes where I can talk about it and help others.... I can be somebody's reason to keep fighting and keep going, because it's a wear and tear on you, mentally."

You can see the full clip below:

Now, after years of dialysis treatments, Robinson will have a second chance at life through a kidney transplant.

